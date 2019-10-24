The new Amex Green Card has arrived with an elevated welcome offer and revamped benefits
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There have been rumors of changes to the iconic American Express® Green Card for several months now, but it wasn’t clear what new features were in store. Well, the wait is finally over. American Express has relaunched the Green from Amex card with expanded earning capabilities, new benefits and an enhanced welcome offer available for a limited time.
New cardholders will earn 30,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $2,000 in purchases on the card in the first three months. Also, from now through Jan. 15, 2020, new cardholders can earn up to $100 in statement credits on eligible Away purchases made within the first three months. This bonus, while not lucrative, is worth $600, according to TPG valuations, and the Away statement credit is a useful perk if you’ve been waiting to buy a new carry-on (or have your eye on one as a gift this holiday season). There are also targeted and other welcome offers available for this card, so make sure to look at all your options.
Changes to features and fees
The welcome bonus isn’t the only aspect of this card that received a facelift. The bonus categories have been expanded and Amex has eliminated the foreign transaction fees on the card (see rates and fees). You’ll now earn 3x points worldwide on travel, restaurants and transit, including flights, hotels, campsites, tours, car rentals, ride shares, buses, subways, third-party travel websites and amextravel.com.
Cardholders will also receive an up to $100 annual credit when they use their American Express Green Card to purchase a CLEAR® membership and another up to $100 annual credit for LoungeBuddy access. In combination with TSA PreCheck®, CLEAR can make the airport security screening process a breeze, and the $100 credit lowers your out-of-pocket cost to just $79 for a standard membership — you can also get additional CLEAR discounts if you’re a Delta SkyMiles or United MileagePlus member. The LoungeBuddy credit will likely get you one to two passes covered per year, which is perfect for a beginner traveler who doesn’t need lounge access frequently.
The tradeoff for these enhanced benefits is an increased annual fee. You’ll now pay $150 per year for the Green from Amex (see rates and fees), though if you use both annual credits, you’re already completely offsetting the cost of the card.
Bottom line
Overall, these changes are positive. Although no one loves higher annual fees, the new rewards structure is a definite improvement from the previous 2x on amextravel.com, and you’re getting two new travel credits that are similar to other mid-tier card benefits out there, such as the Amex airline fee credit you get with the American Express® Gold Card. This card is clearly built for points and miles beginners — more experienced travelers will likely find more value from the Amex Gold or Platinum — although this isn’t a bad card to pair with the Amex Platinum to earn Membership Rewards points on other travel purchases, restaurant spending and transit.
Keep in mind that Amex is not considering the American Express Green Card a new product, which means you won’t be eligible to earn the bonus if you’ve ever held the card in the past.
The Green from Amex does fill a void in Amex’s current Membership Rewards lineup below the Amex Gold, and it’s certainly an upgrade from the previous version of the card. While it won’t be winning the 2019 TPG Award for Best Premium Travel Card, it just might get an honorable mention for most improved.
You can apply for the new Green from Amex (made with plastic recycled from beaches) starting on Oct. 24, 2019, and take advantage of 30,000 bonus points and an up to $100 Away credit by applying anytime before Jan. 15, 2020.
Here’s the link to apply now for the revamped American Express Green Card with a 30,000-point bonus and up to $100 in statement credits for eligible purchases made directly with Away.
For rates and fees of the Amex Green card, please click here.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
- Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.