No, the Amex Gold Card is not the same as the authorized-user Gold Card
The American Express® Gold Card is to The Platinum Card® from American Express authorized user Gold Card as butter is to margarine. They may look similar on the outside, but they’re made up of entirely different ingredients.
This led to some confusion among some TPG readers after Amex rebranded the old Premier Rewards Gold Card and its enhanced bonus categories, including 4x Membership Rewards points on dining and 4x points at U.S. supermarkets on up to $25,000 per year in purchases (then 1 point).
That led to the question: If you have an Amex Platinum and you add a Gold Card for free, will that Gold Card honor the new point structure? The answer is no. Although they share a similar name and a familiar look, these are two entirely different products.
What authorized users get
In order to get an AU Gold card, you must first own the Amex Platinum Card and pay the $550 annual fee (see rates and fees). You’ll then be able to order Gold cards for up to 99 authorized users for no additional fee (see rates and fees). Just like the Platinum Card, Gold card AUs earn:
- 5x points for the master account on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel
- 5x points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com
- 1x points on all other spending
- Terms Apply.
Each additional card is eligible for one statement credit every four years toward the Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee (up to $100). Incidental air travel fees charged by both Platinum and Gold card members are eligible for statement credits (up to $200 annually). These cards also can receive Amex Offers.
However, AU Gold card holders are not eligible for Priority Pass Select membership or for access to Centurion Lounges, nor are they eligible for other perks like annual Uber credits and elite status at certain hotels and rental car agencies.
If you’re interested in the perks not included on the authorized user cards, you may want to spring for Platinum AU cards, which cost $175 a year for up to three additional cards (see rates and fees). The annual fee for the fourth or more cards is $175 per card (see rates and fees).
Benefits of applying for the new Gold card
The good news is having a Gold authorized user card won’t prevent you from earning the welcome bonus on the new Gold Card, with its $250 annual fee (see rates and fees).
As long as you’re not an existing Amex Gold cardholder, you can earn 35,000 Membership Rewards points when you spend $2,000 on the card in the first three months. Since TPG currently values Membership Rewards points at 2.0 cents each, the bonus is worth $500.
You’ll also earn the previously mentioned 4x points at on dining worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets, 3x points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com and 1 point per dollar on all other spending. As for perks, the Amex Gold Card earns up to $120 in annual credits toward dining at participating partners each calendar year.
That’s one more difference between these two cards: The Gold authorized user card is plastic.
Featured image by Isabelle Raphael / The Points Guy
For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum, click here.
For rates and fees of the Amex Gold, click here.
