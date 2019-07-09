This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Emirates is running a deal where you can get between $75 and $1,000 off round-trip flights departing the US by using the promotion code USAMX19 and paying with an American Express card, as first reported by Frequent Miler.
Here’s what you need to know.
You’ll save $75 on round-trip economy fares, $500 on round-trip business class fares and $1,000 on round-trip first class fares from airports Emirates serves, including the New York City metro area (JFK and EWR), Washington (IAD), Los Angeles (LAX) and Ft. Lauderdale (FLL). The website says Business Saver fares are excluded, but we were able to find numerous routes where business saver fares received the discount, as you’ll see below. You won’t be able to combine this offer with any other Emirates offers and you’ll need to book before August 31 and travel before April 30, 2020. Lastly, you must use your American Express card to book.
Note that the best savings are found in Emirates’ Business and First class fares, though there are some decent savings in the “Saver” option. You won’t be able to apply the discount to Emirates’ “Special” fares –– the cheapest option –– however.
Both TPG and Frequent Miler found it harder to use the code for savings on economy flights, so unless you can pay cash for the business or first class flights, you may be better off booking with points.
To search, head directly to Emirates’ website and enter your origin and destination cities and the promo code USAMX19. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: Emirates
Routes: JFK/EWR/IAD/BOS/IAH/DFW/ORD/LAX/SFO/SEA/MCO/FLL – Worldwide
Cost: $969+
Travel Dates: July – April 30, 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline) or American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) to Dubai (DXB) for $969 round-trip in economy:
San Fransisco (SFO) to Dubai (DXB) for $1,108 round-trip in economy:
Washington (IAD) to Cairo (CAI) for $3,501 round-trip in Business:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Mumbai (BOM) for $3,041 round-trip in Business:
Chicago (ORD) to Bangkok (BKK) for $9,059 round-trip in First:
Featured photo by The Diamond Brothers.
