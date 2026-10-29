Hilton Honors loyalists in Canada finally have a new way to rack up points without checking into a hotel.

American Express and Hilton are teaming up to launch the first Hilton Honors cobranded credit card in Canada, offering complimentary Hilton Honors Gold status, elevated earning rates and the opportunity to earn Diamond status through spending, for a CA$150 annual fee.

Here's what you need to know about the new Hilton Honors American Express® Card.

The information for the Hilton Honors American Express Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Earning rates on the Hilton Honors card

The Hilton Honors American Express Card earns points on both Hilton stays and everyday purchases.

Cardmembers can earn:

6 points per dollar spent on eligible purchases at Hilton properties

4 points per dollar spent on eligible gas, grocery and dining purchases in Canada

2 points per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases

HILTON

For Hilton loyalists, these earning rates provide another way to build their points balances between hotel stays. For example, spending CA$500 a month on eligible groceries at 4 points per dollar spent would earn 24,000 Hilton Honors points over a year, before accounting for any other card spending or bonuses.

However, it's worth noting that Hilton Honors points are generally worth less per point than many transferable rewards currencies, according to TPG's October 2026 valuations. Considering that, earning 4 points per dollar spent doesn't necessarily mean getting a better return than you would with another travel rewards card.

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Hilton Honors card benefits

Beyond its earning rates, the card offers several Hilton Honors perks, including:

Complimentary Gold status: Cardmembers receive automatic Hilton Honors Gold status, which includes an 80% points bonus on eligible stays, daily food-and-beverage credits

Cardmembers receive automatic Hilton Honors Gold status, which includes an 80% points bonus on eligible stays, 50,000 bonus points annually: Cardmembers who spend CA$12,000 in a calendar year can earn an additional 50,000 Hilton Honors points.

Cardmembers who spend CA$12,000 in a calendar year can earn an additional 50,000 Hilton Honors points. A path to Diamond status: Spending CA$40,000 in a calendar year unlocks Hilton Honors Diamond status, which offers additional perks like executive lounge access at participating properties and a 100% points bonus on eligible stays.

The Toronto city skyline during the daytime and seen from the Lake Ontario, Canada. ROBERTO MACHADO NOA/GETTY IMAGES

Heather Laverne, vice president and head of international co-brand at Hilton, told TPG that the decision to offer 50,000 bonus points rather than an annual free night certificate was intentional, giving cardmembers more flexibility to redeem points for shorter stays or save toward a bigger trip.

50,000 Hilton Honors points could be enough for a free night at select Hilton properties in Canada, depending on the hotel and travel dates. And because Hilton uses dynamic award pricing, cardmembers can also combine those points with additional rewards they've earned to book a more expensive stay.

Since the spending requirement is based on the calendar year, American Express confirmed that cardmembers could potentially earn the 50,000-point bonus twice within their first 12 months by meeting the threshold in both 2026 and 2027.

Of course, CA$40,000 is a substantial amount to put on one card in a calendar year. Travelers should consider whether the value of Diamond status outweighs the rewards they could earn by putting that spending on another card.

Related: Hilton Honors elite status: What it is and how to earn it

Additional card benefits

The card also comes with travel protections, including flight and baggage delay insurance, lost or stolen baggage coverage, hotel burglary insurance and car rental theft and damage coverage. Eligible flight and baggage delays are covered up to a combined CA$500 per occurrence, subject to terms and conditions.

Cardmembers also receive purchase protections, access to American Express Front Of The Line presales and 24/7 Global Assist services. Supplementary cards are available at no additional cost.

One drawback worth noting: This card charges foreign transaction fees, which could make it less appealing for international purchases.

Related: Ultimate guide to the Hilton Honors loyalty program

Launch welcome offer

To celebrate the launch, the new Hilton Honors American Express Card is offering a limited-time welcome bonus of up to 70,000 Hilton Honors points: Earn 60,000 points and a free night reward after spending CA$3,000 in the first three months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 points after spending $500 in the 13th month of Cardmembership. This offer ends January 11, 2027.

Based on TPG's valuations, the bonus points are worth up to CA$393, plus the value of the free night reward.

The free night reward is particularly noteworthy, as the card doesn't otherwise offer an annual free night certificate as an ongoing benefit.

Related: Hilton free night certificates: How to earn them and maximize their value

Why Hilton and Amex are launching a card in Canada

This launch comes as Hilton continues to expand its presence in Canada, with approximately 200 properties across the country and another 100 in its development pipeline across 13 brands.

Laverne told TPG that Hilton Honors membership in Canada has grown more than 40% over the past three years, creating an opportunity to deepen relationships with existing members and attract new travelers.

JAKUB PORZYCKI/NURPHOTO/GETTY IMAGES

Until now, Canadian travelers haven't had access to a locally issued Hilton cobranded credit card. The new card gives them a way to earn Hilton Honors points on everyday purchases, rather than relying primarily on hotel stays or other rewards programs to build their balances.

Brett Mooney, CEO and country manager of American Express Canada, pointed to frequent business travelers and families traveling across the country for their children's sporting events as examples of customers who could benefit from the card.

And while this is currently the only Hilton cobranded credit card available in Canada, representatives from both companies didn't rule out the possibility of expanding the portfolio in the future.

Bottom line

For Canadian Hilton Honors loyalists, the arrival of a cobranded credit card is welcome news.

The new Hilton Honors American Express Card offers a way to earn points on everyday purchases while enjoying complimentary Gold status, without having to meet traditional hotel stay requirements.

The limited-time welcome offer, particularly the free night reward, makes the card even more appealing at launch. And for those who can meet the annual spending thresholds, the opportunity to earn an additional 50,000 points or unlock Diamond status adds to its long-term value.

Ultimately, this card will make the most sense for travelers who regularly stay with Hilton and can take advantage of its elite-status benefits.

Related: Hilton American Express card offers worth up to 200,000 bonus points