Amex adds additional payment flexibility across many business credit cards
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Flexibility is important now more than ever — both in redemption opportunities for travelers and in payment options for credit cardholders. American Express — known for issuing a handful of top card products that offer no pre-set spending limit but more strict payment requirements each month — has added more flexibility to the following business cards:
- The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
- American Express® Business Gold Card
- Business Green Rewards Card from American Express
The information for the Business Green Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Starting during cardholders’ November billing cycle, these cards will now have access to Amex’s Pay Over Time feature. You’ll be able to pay your balance in full or carry a balance (with interest) on eligible purchases of $100 or more.
Related: Amex adds new payment options to Green, Gold and Platinum cards
“While American Express is known for our no pre-set spending limit, pay-in-full charge card model with our iconic Green, Gold and Platinum Cards, we’ve long heard from our Card Members who are small business owners that increased payment flexibility is important to them. This is especially critical during these times of uncertainty,” said Brett Sussman, Vice President of Global Commercial Card Lending at American Express in a press release. “Pay Over Time is another step in our broader strategy to provide business owners the flexible solutions they need to easily and efficiently manage payments and cash flow, through varying operating environments.”
New to The Points Guy? Want to learn more about credit card points and miles? Sign up for our daily newsletter and join our community for small-business owners.
Now, this isn’t an entirely new feature for business cardholders. Pay Over Time has been an opt-in option feature for a long time across Amex’s business credit cards, but the feature will now be automatically embedded into the cards. This takes some of the guesswork out for business cardholders and eliminates a few steps that were previously required in order to take advantage of the feature.
Related reading: Choosing the best Amex card for you
Bottom line
This is only the most recent change American Express has made across cards to make paying bills an easier process for all cardholders, both business and consumer. American Express announced in early August the addition of the Pay Over Time and “Pay It® and Plan It®” features to it’s The Platinum Card® from American Express, the mid-tier American Express® Gold Card and the entry-level American Express® Green Card, too. These positive changes to help cardholders haven’t gone unnoticed, either. According to J.D. Power’s recent edition of its 2020 Credit Card Satisfaction Survey, American Express leads the pack in consumer satisfaction compared to other top issuers including Discover, Chase, Bank of America and Capital One.
For more credit card news and advice, sign up for TPG’s daily newsletter.
Featured image by Hero Images / Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.