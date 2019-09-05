This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Mitsubishi Aircraft’s new SpaceJet M100 aircraft could soon be flying for American Airlines or United Airlines with a new commitment by their partner Mesa Airlines for up to 100 of the jets.
Phoenix-based Mesa signed a memorandum of understanding for 50 firm M100s, plus 50 options, at the Regional Airline Association’s (RAA) annual convention in Nashville on Thursday. The first aircraft are due in 2024 depending on whether the regional carrier lands a contract with major U.S. airline for the planes.
“One of the attractions of this airplane we think [are] the economics, both in passenger acceptance and the [performance], create a lot of opportunity,” Mesa chief operating officer Brad Rich told reporters at the convention.
Rich added that Mesa is already in discussions with major airlines, including its partners American and United, regarding flying the M100.
Mitsubishi rebranded its MRJ program as the “SpaceJet” in June. As part of the effort, the airframer launched the M100 to meet the restrictions on regional aircraft included in pilot contracts at the major U.S. carriers. The contracts limit the size of large regional jets to up to 76 seats, and maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) to 86,000 pounds.
Related: Mitsubishi Rebrands Its Regional Jet Line
Previously, Mitsubishi’s two regional jet models — the larger MRJ90 and smaller MRJ70 — did not meet the restrictions for “scope,” as the limits are known. The M70 model was discontinued as part of the reorganization.
The M100 is a smaller variant of the M90, capable of seating 76 in “three-class” configuration that includes first-class, economy plus and economy.
In its pitch to potential customers, the Japanese manufacturer touts the M100 as “mainline comfort for regional travelers.” It claims the aircraft will have wider seats than other regional aircraft, and the largest overhead bins of airplanes in its class.
Related: Touring Mitsubishi’s SpaceJet M100
For airlines, the M100 will be equipped with the latest-technology geared turbofan engines. Those engines will reduce fuel burn by “double digits” compared to other large current-generation regional jets such as the Bombardier CRJ900s and Embraer 175s, Mitsubishi chief development officer Alex Bellamy said at the convention.
The M100 is expected to make its first flight in late 2021 or early 2022, with the first delivery scheduled for 2023. Mitsubishi received a commitment from an unnamed North American carrier for 15 of the aircraft in June.
Mesa flew 62 CRJ900s for American, plus 20 Bombardier CRJ700s and 60 E175s for United at the end of June, its latest fleet plan shows.
Featured image by Zach Honig/TPG.
Related: Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the latest news and frequent-flyer info delivered right to your in-box
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.