American Airlines adds free inflight messaging on select planes
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As of Wednesday Dec 16, American Airlines is joining JetBlue in offering free Wi-Fi for passengers traveling on flights with Viasat connectivity. With a notable catch.
JetBlue’s has always been free, with full access to the internet, including high-quality video streaming, web browsing and more. American Airlines’ free service is a bit more limited — in that you’ll only have access to Facebook Messenger, including Messenger Kids.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel news
Same technology, vastly different “free” experience — you’d be forgiven for feeling a bit underwhelmed.
American Airlines is currently running a “trial” with its free messaging offering over the next four months — if all goes well, hopefully we’ll see it expanded to other services, and perhaps even full web browsing and streaming, too. For now, if you’re hoping to take advantage of this limited connectivity, you’ll need to download Facebook Messenger before your Viasat-equipped flight.
Delta also offers free messaging, but with broader support — WhatsApp and Apple’s Messages app are included, too, excluding photo, video and SMS messaging.
On AA, Facebook Messenger is available on all aircraft with Viasat service, which covers roughly 80% of American Airlines’ narrow-body fleet, including many Airbus A319s and A321s, along with Boeing 737-800s and the carrier’s 737 MAX.
Full access comes along with the regular variable fee, depending on your route. Customers can also opt to purchase one of the airline’s monthly subscription plans, at $50 for one device or $60 for two. If you aren’t traveling often, be sure to suspend your service to avoid the carrier’s “hassle-free, automatic renewal.”
American Airlines fliers with T-Mobile devices may also have unlimited texting access on flights with Gogo service, which is also available on Gogo-equipped flights operated by Alaska Airlines and Delta. All T-Mobile customers may also be able to get a free hour of Wi-Fi on select Gogo flights, while subscribers get unlimited Gogo Wi-Fi with certain plans.
As with many other carriers, American also offers streaming from an onboard server, including free access to movies and TV shows from your own laptop, tablet or phone, giving you something to stay entertained on planes that don’t offer seat-back screens.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.