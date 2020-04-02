American extends mileage expiration; no decision yet on elite status
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
On April 2, 2020, American Airlines released a statement announcing that it will extend AAdvantage mileage expiration for miles set to expire between now and June 30, 2020 — the latest announcement related to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Miles set to expire in this timeframe will be extended through July 1, 2020, giving AAdvantage members more time to extend mileage validity by earning or redeeming miles. This extension will be applied to all eligible AAdvantage accounts automatically, and there is no need to enroll or contact American Airlines.
Here’s a look at the statement:
“We are temporarily pausing the expiration of all miles between now and June 30. Miles that were set to expire during this time will now expire on July 1, if there is no additional activity in your account during that time period.
You may have previously received an email advising that your miles would expire soon. We’re taking action to protect the rewards you’ve earned in this time of uncertainty and reduced travel opportunities.”
AAdvantage miles usually expire after 18 months of no activity, meaning that a user hasn’t earned or redeemed miles in this timeframe. Some ways you can keep your AAdvantage miles active without flying include spending on an American Airlines cobranded credit card, shopping through the AAdvantage shopping portal or earning miles with Bask Bank.
No word on elite status extensions — yet
American Airlines has yet to say if it plans to extend elite status validity or offer reduced elite qualification requirements for 2021, but the issue is on the airline’s radar. American Airlines told TPG the following on April 2, 2020:
“We’re still evaluating questions about elite status and mileage redemption overall, but did not want to delay this action to protect our members.”
RELATED: Complete guide to American AAdvantage elite status
Bottom line
It’s nice to see American Airlines take steps to ensure that its AAdvantage members’ points won’t expire during the coronavirus outbreak. We’re hopeful that the airline will make more positive changes as the outbreak continues to develop over the coming weeks too, namely in regards to elite status. As always, we’ll keep you updated.
Feature image by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.