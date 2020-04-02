News

American extends mileage expiration; no decision yet on elite status

 Andrew Kunesh
4h ago

On April 2, 2020, American Airlines released a statement announcing that it will extend AAdvantage mileage expiration for miles set to expire between now and June 30, 2020 — the latest announcement related to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Miles set to expire in this timeframe will be extended through July 1, 2020, giving AAdvantage members more time to extend mileage validity by earning or redeeming miles. This extension will be applied to all eligible AAdvantage accounts automatically, and there is no need to enroll or contact American Airlines.

Here’s a look at the statement:

“We are temporarily pausing the expiration of all miles between now and June 30. Miles that were set to expire during this time will now expire on July 1, if there is no additional activity in your account during that time period.

You may have previously received an email advising that your miles would expire soon. We’re taking action to protect the rewards you’ve earned in this time of uncertainty and reduced travel opportunities.”

AAdvantage miles usually expire after 18 months of no activity, meaning that a user hasn’t earned or redeemed miles in this timeframe. Some ways you can keep your AAdvantage miles active without flying include spending on an American Airlines cobranded credit card, shopping through the AAdvantage shopping portal or earning miles with Bask Bank.

No word on elite status extensions — yet

Your American AAdvantage miles can help get you to Bali on any number of Oneworld carriers. (Photo by @TonyTheTigersSon via Twenty20)
(Photo by @TonyTheTigersSon via Twenty20)

American Airlines has yet to say if it plans to extend elite status validity or offer reduced elite qualification requirements for 2021, but the issue is on the airline’s radar. American Airlines told TPG the following on April 2, 2020:

“We’re still evaluating questions about elite status and mileage redemption overall, but did not want to delay this action to protect our members.”

RELATED: Complete guide to American AAdvantage elite status

Bottom line

It’s nice to see American Airlines take steps to ensure that its AAdvantage members’ points won’t expire during the coronavirus outbreak. We’re hopeful that the airline will make more positive changes as the outbreak continues to develop over the coming weeks too, namely in regards to elite status. As always, we’ll keep you updated.

Feature image by Zach Griff/The Points Guy

Andrew Kunesh is a Senior Reporter at The Points Guy covering credit cards and loyalty programs. He's been a miles and points fanatic since 2014 and previously wrote for Upgraded Points and Credit Karma. Outside of the travel world, Andrew is a cyclist, craft coffee aficionado and — despite now living in NYC — a Chicagoan at heart.
