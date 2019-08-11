This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Express, which acquired OpenTable competitor Resy in May, has launched a new endeavor available to all American Express cardholders. Called ‘Off Menu Week,’ the service aims to provide members with exclusive dining opportunities in big cities across the US. Similar to Restaurant Week, in which higher-end restaurants offer prix fixe menus at discounted prices, Off Menu Week will bring brand new menus for a single week to some of the country’s hottest restaurants.
For Amex cardmembers, reservations to these restaurants will open a full 72 hours prior to the public, giving a head start to those looking to book. The next of these events is at Testsu in New York, and reservations open on August 19:
NEW YORK CITY
SEPTEMBER 16 – 22: American Express Presale begins August 19 at 9am ET via Resy. Public reservation slots begin August 22 at 9am ET via Resy.
Other events for the year include Chicago and Austin:
CHICAGO
OCTOBER 21 – 27: American Express Presale begins September 19 at 9am ET via Resy. Public reservation slots begin September 23 at 9am ET via Resy.
AUSTIN
DECEMBER 9 – 15: American Express Presale begins November 7 at 9am ET via Resy. Public reservation slots begin November 11 at 9am ET via Resy.
This is a nice benefit for Amex cardholders, especially as it isn’t limited to those carrying some of its more premium cards. So whether you’ve got The Platinum Card® From American Express or the no-fee Blue Business CashTM Card from American Express, this is one benefit you can take advantage of.
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
Feature photo courtesy of Testu
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.