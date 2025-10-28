American Express is bringing its airport lounge empire to yet another airport.

On Tuesday, the issuer officially opened its long-awaited outpost at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC).

The good news is that this latest addition is bound to be a hit with travelers. It introduces two standout features — a year-round terrace and an on-site barista — and marks SLC’s first credit card-branded lounge.

Travel perks: 9 domestic lounges that are worth going out of your way for

Spanning nearly 18,000 square feet, the space can accommodate up to about 350 guests. Of course, given the sheer number of eligible cardmembers (especially in a key Delta Air Lines hub like Salt Lake City), demand will likely outstrip the supply of available seats.

Still, even if you're on the waitlist, this new lounge may well be worth the wait (or the walk — just wait until you see where it's located).

Here’s why.

Amex Centurion Lounge SLC location

The new Amex Centurion Lounge in Salt Lake City is near Gate B31.

This gate area just opened Tuesday in tandem with the lounge opening, and it represents one of the key milestones of SLC's redevelopment program.

While overcrowding seems to be a universal issue across most airport lounges, this outpost's location could keep the waitlist pretty short.

That's because most Delta flights operate from Concourse A, and eligible Delta travelers will likely prefer to access one of the two top-notch Sky Clubs at SLC that are far closer to Delta gates.

The airlines using SLC as an outstation all operate from Concourse B, so if you're flying with American Airlines, Southwest Airlines or United Airlines, you'll be able to quickly pop by the new Centurion Lounge.

All gates at SLC are connected airside, so no matter which airline you're flying, you could technically visit the outpost. But given how much the locals like to groan about the 1,580-foot walk between the two piers, many may be discouraged from making the trek.

Amex Centurion Lounge SLC access

The new lounge opens daily at 4:45 a.m. It closes every day at 11:15 p.m.

American Express cardmembers with a Centurion- or Platinum-branded card, such as the American Express Platinum Card® or The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, have access to Amex Centurion Lounges.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card and Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card members also get complimentary access to Centurion Lounges when flying on a same-day Delta-marketed or -operated flight.

You can't purchase Centurion Lounge access even if you carry another American Express card.

As a reminder, Centurion Lounge guest policies changed to clamp down on overcrowding.

Platinum Card members cannot bring complimentary guests into the lounge unless they meet a $75,000 annual spending requirement on their cards. Otherwise, you'll pay $50 per adult guest and $30 per child (ages 2 to 17). Children under 2 can enter for free. Those with The Centurion Card from American Express or The American Express Corporate Platinum Card can continue to bring up to two complimentary guests into the lounge.

The information for the Centurion Card and the Corporate Platinum Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

For more about accessing the Centurion Lounge network, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide.

Amex Centurion Lounge SLC layout

This outpost features one of Amex's most impressive designs and layouts yet.

Instead of going big and boxy, Amex chose small, intimate spaces spread around a nearly 18,000-square-foot footprint.

You enter the lounge on the departures level and need to take either an elevator or the stairs up to the upper level, where you'll find the lounge itself.

Lining the entrance are floor-to-ceiling windows that drench the space with light, and there's a stunning fixture hanging from the ceiling that's supposed to resemble the salt flats around the Salt Lake City region.

After entering the space, you'll pass by the signature watchdog portrait — a staple in every Centurion Lounge — but this one is Salt Lake City-themed, with snow-covered mountains in the background.

The main lounge seating area is just past the entrance. You'll find a fireplace in the center, as well as a variety of seating around the perimeter of this room.

As you continue into the lounge, you'll find a hallway connecting you to the rest of the space. Turn left, and you'll find the Blue Roast barista and dining room.

Turn right, and you'll be at the main bar.

Either direction takes you to beautifully appointed spaces. The dining room feels quite homey, while the bar feels elegant and understated.

This space is far from the cookie-cutter, copy-and-paste design that Amex adopted when it first opened Centurion Lounges more than a decade ago.

The design, accented by locally inspired artwork and murals, feels like it was purpose-built for Salt Lake City.

I also love how many private nooks you'll find throughout the lounge. It's clear that Amex decided to put seating wherever it could.

Let's just hope that helps alleviate overcrowding.

Amex Centurion Lounge SLC dining

The Centurion Lounge dining experience might not be as extensive as that at a Capital One or Chase lounge, but this location does try to elevate the game.

For one, you'll find a fully stocked buffet in the dining room. Expect many lounge staples, like salads, soups and crudites with dips, as well as some signature dishes in partnership with the issuer's new Culinary Collective, a collection of award-winning chefs from restaurants that are in Amex's Resy dining network.

The Salt Lake City outpost has Italian dishes inspired by Sarah Grueneberg, chef at Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio in Chicago.

Meanwhile, the bartenders are whipping up cocktails inspired by New York City's famed Overstory bar, as well as serving a selection of signature wines and tried-and-true favorites.

You'll also find two nonalcoholic beverage stations in the lounge — one near the fireplace and another by the buffet.

I love the design of the fountain soda machine (it feels far more premium than a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine), and the Eversys coffee machines can whip up your favorite morning pick-me-up.

If you're looking for an even more specialized coffee experience, be sure to stop by Blue Roast from American Express, where the issuer's on-site barista can prepare specialty coffee drinks for you. Amex teamed up with a popular local coffee shop, Millcreek Coffee Roasters, for the caffeinated drinks in this space.

Blue Roast also offers a selection of health-forward light bites, like apple-infused overnight oats and smoothies.

Finally, there's yet another bar in this lounge, and it's on the year-round outdoor terrace. More on that below.

Amex Centurion Lounge SLC amenities

When Amex began building out its network of Centurion Lounges, it focused on adding unique amenities, like stretching areas branded by Equinox or massage rooms in partnership with Exhale Spa.

Now, however, the issuer seems to have realized that the most important thing it can do is add more seating — and that's the strategy it has adopted in Salt Lake City.

The good news is that it doesn't come at the expense of what'll undoubtedly be a popular amenity: the year-round outdoor terrace.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

In fact, this is the second outdoor terrace at the airport, joining the existing one at the Sky Club in Concourse A. Both have phenomenal views of the planes and the Wasatch mountains in the background.

The terrace has plenty of seating, as well as a fireplace and strong heating lamps mounted from the ceiling to keep you warm throughout the winter.

In addition to the terrace, you'll find a small multipurpose room that currently features three reclining chairs with massage boots. Amex thought this would be a popular amenity for those heading home from ski trips and hiking expeditions, though with only three chairs, I'd envision that this will get quite crowded. (This room was designed to potentially be converted down the line into more seating if needed.)

There are two other hybrid phone rooms and multipurpose spaces in the lounge, and both are sure to be popular with business travelers and families.

The lounge also has a dedicated space for those with the invitation-only Centurion card, and this space even has a private restroom located across from it for convenience.

There's one shower in the lounge featuring L'Occitane products, and there is one set of gender-specific restrooms between the bar and the dining room.

As always, the basics are covered.

There are plenty of AC outlets and USB-A and USB-C ports throughout the space, and fast and free Wi-Fi coverage is available throughout.

Bottom line

The new Amex Centurion Lounge in Salt Lake City is a welcome addition to the airport that hasn't yet had an issuer-branded lounge.

With a spacious layout, an inviting year-round terrace and amenities that blend comfort with local flair, there's lots to love.

It's no surprise to see Amex wanting to invest in Salt Lake City either, given its deep history in the region. (The American Express National Bank headquarters are in nearby Sandy, Utah.)

Whether you’re connecting through SLC on Delta or flying another carrier, this outpost is poised to become a must-visit spot for cardmembers looking to unwind before takeoff.

And if there's a long line to enter, don't fret: The new terminal itself is still a beautiful place to relax, too.

