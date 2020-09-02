American, Delta and United plan to add 15 long-haul international routes in September
American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines will resume as many as 15 long-haul international routes in September, even as the return of flights during the coronavirus pandemic slows.
If schedules hold, Accra (ACC), Barcelona (BCN), Buenos Aires (EZE), Lagos (LOS), Mumbai (BOM) and Rome (FCO) are all due to see their first U.S. airline-operated flights since the pandemic began. However, as in months past, the plans remain subject to change until flights are actually in the air.
For example, American and United’s flights to Hong Kong remain suspended due to local COVD-19 testing concerns. The Star Alliance carrier has postponed plans to add flights between Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Hong Kong this month after a more than year-long hiatus.
Hawaiian Airlines’ long-haul operation remains grounded until at least the end of September due to its namesake state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for arrivals. The carrier has warned more than 2,000 staff — about a quarter of its workforce — of possible furloughs due to the continued grounding.
International route resumptions are expected to slow as the U.S. moves into winter. The period is traditionally a time of lower travel demand in many long-haul markets, something that will likely be exacerbated by continuing border restrictions in many countries.
Below are the international long-haul routes planned by U.S. airlines for September as of Sept. 1. Bolded routes are due to be added or resumed in September.
In This Post
American
- Chicago O’Hare (ORD) – London Heathrow (LHR)
- Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) – Amsterdam (AMS), Dublin (DUB), Frankfurt (FRA), London Heathrow, Madrid (MAD), Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), Seoul Incheon (ICN), Tokyo Haneda (HND) and Tokyo Narita (NRT)
- New York John F. Kennedy (JFK) – London Heathrow
- Los Angeles (LAX) – Tokyo Haneda
- Miami (MIA) – Buenos Aires, Lima (LIM), London Heathrow, Santiago (SCL), São Paulo Guarulhos (GRU)
Routes confirmed as of Sept. 1.
Delta
- Atlanta (ATL) – Amsterdam, Dublin, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Munich (MUC), Paris Charles de Gaulle, São Paulo Guarulhos, Seoul Incheon and Tokyo Haneda
- Boston (BOS) – Amsterdam and London Heathrow
- Detroit (DTW) – Amsterdam, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Seoul Incheon, Shanghai Pudong (PVG) via Seoul, and Tokyo Haneda
- New York JFK – Accra, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dakar (DSS), Lagos via Dakar, London Heathrow, Madrid, Milan (MXP), Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome and Tel Aviv
- Los Angeles – Sydney (SYD)
- Seattle (SEA) – Amsterdam, Seoul Incheon, Shanghai Pudong via Seoul, and Tokyo Haneda
Routes confirmed as of Sept. 1.
Hawaiian
Hawaiian plans to resume service to Japan, South Korea and Tahiti on Sept. 30, as of Aug. 19. However, that date is dependent on when Hawaii eases its quarantine rules that currently extend through Oct. 1.
Images of our fleet on the ground are a powerful reminder of the severity of this crisis. At any given time, at least 52 of 61 aircraft in our jet fleet can be seen resting on HNL’s tarmac, waiting for the moment they can reconnect Hawai‘i to the world. https://t.co/fsoPAsOSig pic.twitter.com/OuEZzCGa82
— Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) April 19, 2020
United
- Chicago O’Hare – Amsterdam, Brussels (BRU), Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Tel Aviv and Tokyo Haneda
- Houston Intercontinental (IAH) – Amsterdam, Frankfurt and São Paulo Guarulhos
- Los Angeles — Sydney
- Newark (EWR) – Amsterdam, Brussels, Delhi (DEL), Dublin, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Mumbai, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, São Paulo Guarulhos, Tel Aviv and Tokyo Narita
- San Francisco (SFO) – Delhi, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Munich, Seoul Incheon, Shanghai Pudong via Seoul, Sydney, Tahiti (PPT), Tel Aviv and Tokyo Narita
- Washington Dulles (IAD) – Brussels, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Munich and Zurich (ZRH)
Featured image courtesy of Airbus.
