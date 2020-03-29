American improves basic economy with paid advanced seat selection option
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Perhaps the most unwelcome change in the airline industry in the last decade was the introduction of basic economy fares. These bare-bones tickets stripped out many of the typical inclusions you’d find in a regular coach fare: things like seat selection and the ability to earn full miles. (Delta’s the sole outlier of the Big 3 and awards full mileage on basic economy tickets.)
Well, as noted by JT Genter, American Airlines is making an improvement to one of its basic economy restrictions.
Previously, these tickets only allowed you to pay for a seat assignment within a week of your flight. If you didn’t end up selecting a seat, one would be assigned to you when check-in opened.
Now, you’re able to purchase a seat anytime after booking. The cost of the seats vary by location and route.
Related: Comparing basic economy fares across U.S. airlines
American charges for Main Cabin Extra and Preferred seats when purchasing a regular coach ticket too. In my searches, the difference in price for those above-average seats on a regular and basic economy ticket was minimal. As such, there’s even less reason to avoid basic economy nowadays.
With this change, the remaining restrictions on American’s basic economy tickets are as follows:
- No changes or cancellations allowed (though that’s currently waived in light of the coronavirus)
- No upgrades
- 50% earn on miles and elite-qualifying miles and segments
- Board last (although Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard® and Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard® cardholders get priority boarding and free checked bags)
Basic economy was originally designed as a pricing strategy to better compete with the ultra low-cost carriers. It then quickly expanded to routes not flown by other low-cost competitors, and so was disguised as a fare increase across the board. Modifying basic economy fares and restrictions was one of the seven things I argued that U.S. airlines should implement as part of getting a massive bailout package from the government.
Related: Best credit cards for defeating basic economy
As fewer restrictions are placed on basic economy tickets, airfare will still be determined by supply and demand. But there’s now even less of a reason to avoid the basic economy fare, especially since change and cancellation fees are waived in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.