American Airlines staff ratify last post-US Airways contract six years after merger
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Mechanics and other ground staff at American Airlines have overwhelmingly ratified a new labor accord, the last such group to do so since the carrier’s 2013 merger with US Airways.
The more than 31,000 staff represented by the TWU-IAM Association — including mechanics, fleet service and stores employees — ratified the five-year agreement by a resounding more than 90% in favor on Wednesday, the union said. The vote puts appears to end the contentious relationship between the workgroups and American, which accused them of a work slowdown amid stalled negotiations last spring.
The deal, which American and the union reached in January, includes wage and work rule improvements. It also limits the amount of maintenance work the airline can outsource to third parties, and offshore to airline-owned facilities outside of the U.S.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
“This agreement is a long-awaited milestone for our company,” David Sevmour, senior vice president of operations at American, said in a letter to staff on Thursday. “[It] marks the first time that all our represented team members… will be working under joint agreements. We look forward to streamlining our operation and delivering better and more reliable service to our customers than ever before.”
The contract vote took place as American continues to wind down the majority of its operation amid plummeting demand in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The airline is in the process of parking hundreds of jets, including retiring its Boeing 757s and 767s early, at airports across the country, including in Pittsburgh, Tulsa and Mobile, Alabama.
Maintenance staff need to remain in locations where aircraft are parked to keep them in working order and ready to return to service when demand returns.
Related: American Airlines’ long-standing mechanics dispute may be in the past
American CEO Doug Parker told staff in a video message Thursday that a pending $50 billion aid package would help American bridge the COVID-19 crisis. The funds, of which the airline could be eligible for up to $12 billion, would cover employee compensation as well as other fixed costs to keep the company in business.
“These are… extraordinarily difficult times,” said Parker. “There are going to be fewer hours available to work for many of our team members , and many of our groups are going to be at minimum paid hours for the next few months.”
Hourly reductions that will undoubtedly impact the staff who just ratified a new contract, as well as many others at American.
Related: American, Southwest Airlines CEOs differ on plans for $50B aid package
Featured image courtesy of American Airlines.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.