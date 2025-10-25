Centennial airline liveries are coming in hot and fast.

American Airlines is the latest to unveil its 100th-year scheme, joining Delta Air Lines and Lufthansa. The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier will repaint a Boeing 777-300ER (its largest plane) in heritage livery that throws back to its first Douglas DC-3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Airlines (@americanair)

The heritage look, which debuts in November, features an aluminum silver fuselage with a red lightning bolt-like cheatline and American's iconic "AA" eagle logo toward the rear. "American Airlines" will appear in a small sans-serif font under the first section of windows, while "Flagship" will appear on the upper half of the fuselage mid-plane.

American traces its first flight back to Robertson Aircraft Corporation, which took to the skies with chief pilot Charles Lindbergh carrying mail between Chicago and St. Louis in April 1926. Parts of Robertson became American Aviation — later American Airlines — in 1934.

The airline's first DC-3, featuring the basis for the centennial heritage look, took to the skies in 1936.

An American Airlines DC-3 at the CR Smith Museum in Fort Worth, Texas. AMERICAN AIRLINES

Delta debuted its own centennial look on an Airbus A321neo in March, with a design tracing its roots back to 1925. And Frankfurt-based Lufthansa will introduce its 100-year look on a Boeing 787-9 in December.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Lufthansa's centennial livery will debut on a Boeing 787-9 in December. LUFTHANSA

In addition to the centennial look, American plans to begin retrofitting its 777-300ERs with its new premium Flagship Suites business class and premium economy seats in 2026.

Related reading: