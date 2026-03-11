American Airlines is saying "so long" to Santa Maria, California.

The Oneworld alliance carrier will end twice-daily service to Santa Maria Public Airport (SMX) on the central California coast from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) on May 7, schedule data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows and American confirms. Flights to SMX began in October 2025.

The route was the only American Airlines flew from SMX, meaning it will exit the airport altogether.

"Unfortunately, flights to SMX did not meet performance expectations and SkyWest [Airlines] informed American it will discontinue service as of May 7," a spokesperson for American said. "We will proactively reach out to impacted customers with alternate travel arrangements or a refund in line with American's customer-friendly policies."

SMX was part of American's strategy to test unserved or little-served airports around the U.S. Since 2023, the airline has added at least four such destinations, including McClellan-Palomar Airport (CLD) near Carlsbad, California, Provo Airport (PVU) in Utah and Vero Beach Regional Airport (VRB) in Florida, Cirium schedules show.

American continues to serve CLD, PVU and VRB.

For SMX flyers, American's exit will leave the airport with just a single airline. Allegiant Air continues to offer nonstop flights to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas.

One reason American, the largest U.S. domestic airline, is able to try these smaller cities is its pilots' contract. Compared to its main competitors — Delta Air Lines and United Airlines — it can contract affiliates to fly more smaller jets, particularly those in the popular 76-seat size category.

More small jets, however, do not help American meet its intercontinental needs. The airline will suspend a number of long-haul routes this winter as its fleet of 20 Boeing 777-300ERs undergo retrofits with its new Flagship onboard product.

The routes American will suspend this winter include Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to Rome Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci Airport (FCO), Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Frankfurt Airport (FRA), and Miami International Airport (MIA) to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), the airline said.

Other long-haul routes will see fewer flights, and some will shift from twin-aisle planes, like the Boeing 777 or 787, to American's new long-haul, single-aisle plane, the Airbus A321XLR.

