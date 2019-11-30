American Airlines now issuing electronic refunds on domestic flights
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Frequent flyers of American Airlines have almost certainly encountered the carrier’s paper voucher. Infamous for their difficulty to use and simplicity to lose, the paper voucher is the bane of travelers everywhere.
Issued for everything from involuntary seat bumps to reimbursed change fees, these documents are prevalent with American. Now, at least, domestic customers can breathe a sigh of relief, as the airline has begun issuing some electronic refunds via its website: prefunds.aa.com. As first reported by View From the Wing, those flying within the 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are eligible for these digital refunds.
Unfortunately, it appears that those traveling on international itineraries are still receiving paper vouchers. In order to redeem these, customers need to either go to an actual airport to purchase a ticket or mail in their vouchers and hope that they aren’t lost.
This move is one of a series American has made this year to change its policies, including expanded economy web specials and the ability to book more partner awards online.
Feature photo by JT Genter/The Points Guy.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.