Widespread American Airlines awards available for just 5,000 miles each way
American Airlines just recently expanded its Economy Web Specials to all domestic routes. And today, travelers are being treated to some incredible deals on many of these domestic routes. For dates in 2020, we are seeing exceptional availability on many routes for just 5,000 miles each way.
This includes AA’s longest cross-country flights — such as New York’s Kennedy (JFK) to Los Angeles (LAX):
The transcontinental route from Boston (BOS) to Los Angeles (LAX) is also just 5,000 miles each way on multiple flights and dates:
If you’re not sure where to head, I’d recommend using the American Airlines Award Map. Enter your origin and preferred travel dates. Then leave the destination field as “Continental U.S.” to see all results or change to a preferred interest like beach, golf or skiing:
For a random date in February, the destinations listed below are available from NYC for just 5,000 miles one-way. And you don’t have to worry about enduring multiple stops along the way. These results are limited to nonstop routes:
Airline: American Airlines
Routes: many domestic routes
Cost: 5,000 miles + $5.60 taxes/fees one-way
Book Via: Directly with American Airlines
Pay Taxes/Fees With: Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel). While several American Airlines cards earn 2x miles on AA bookings, it’s best to stick to a card that offers travel protection.
How Economy Web Specials works
It’s important to keep in mind that American Airlines Economy Web Specials come with restrictions. I’d recommend reading through all of the details in this post about how Economy Web Specials work. However, as a quick briefer:
- These awards don’t have all of the American Airlines Basic Economy limitations.
- Executive Platinum elites get upgrades as they can on other domestic economy awards
- Where the American website says “Economy Web Specials cannot be changed once ticketed.” This isn’t defined but may mean that travelers can’t use Same Day Flight Changes to switch to another award flight on the same day.
- You can cancel and reinstate your miles according to the same terms as any other AAdvantage award. A redeposit fee of $150 for the first passenger and $25 per additional passenger applies for everyone but AAdvantage Executive Platinum elites.
- The “Economy Web Special” program is in addition to — but not replacing — the Reduced Mileage Award program.
If these awards leave your AAdvantage account depleted, here are some ways to replenish your account:
