American Airlines will expand its international offerings from New York this summer.

The Oneworld alliance carrier will add daily service from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) on Aug. 5, and thrice-weekly service to Calgary International Airport (YYC) on Aug. 6, schedule data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows and an American spokesperson confirms. Both routes will operate seasonally through October.

The new YQB flights will be flown with a 76-seat Embraer E175, and the YYC flights with a 172-seat Boeing 737 MAX 8.

The new routes are part of a gradual expansion into Canada by American. Since 2024, the airline has connected YYC with both Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), and YQB with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

And, in 2025, American unveiled a new partnership with Canada's Porter Airlines that includes both a codeshare and loyalty tie-up for AAdvantage members.

Porter has also added flights to American's hubs under the pact. By the end of February, it will offer new flights from Ottawa International Airport (YOW) to Miami International Airport (MIA) and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), and from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to PHX.

American will compete with WestJet on the JFK-YYC route; Air Canada serves the market from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Cirium data shows. And United Airlines flies the EWR-YQB route.

