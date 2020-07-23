American Airlines will also ban passengers who don’t follow mask policy
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
No mask, no service. If you plan to fly on an American Airlines jet during the pandemic, you’d better bring your mask — otherwise, you may be banned from future travel on the airline.
American became the latest carrier to expand its face-covering requirement during the coronavirus pandemic. The airline will require all customers over the age of two to wear face coverings at airports and onboard, effective July 29. According to American, passengers must wear a face mask at “all areas of the airports at which American operates,” which includes terminals and Admirals Club lounges.
Face coverings may be removed at the airport or onboard the plane if you are eating or drinking. American says that passengers who don’t comply with the policy may be barred from future travel for the duration of the mask requirement.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
“Customers and team members have been clear that they feel more safe when everyone is wearing a face covering,” Alison Taylor, Chief Customer Officer of American Airlines, said in a statement. “In light of this important feedback, we are expanding and enhancing our requirements onboard and at airports.”
The requirement comes just a day before American announced a second-quarter net loss of $2.1 billion as travel slowed to a trickle during the pandemic. American CEO Doug Parker called the period “one of the most challenging quarters” in the airline’s history.
Every major U.S. airline now has a face-covering requirement, though some joined the party later than others. Delta Air Lines, for instance, began requiring face masks at check-in, boarding and SkyClub lounges in May.
It’s unclear if American has already banned passengers from its jets like other U.S. airlines. United also has a similar mask policy and has publicly stated that it would ban any non-compliant passengers. And just yesterday, we reported that Delta had already banned over 100 passengers for not following its mask policy.
Related: Delta has banned more than 100 passengers for not wearing a mask
Like American, Delta requires passengers to wear masks or appropriate face coverings throughout the end-to-end travel journey. This includes check-in, SkyClubs and baggage claim, in addition to the flight itself.
Earlier this week, Delta introduced a new virtual screening process for those who maintain that they cannot wear a mask. These screenings are done either at check-in or the gate by Delta’s medical professionals. If they conclude you don’t have a valid health reason not to wear a mask, you’ll be denied boarding. If they find you do have a legitimate reason, then you can fly without a face covering.
Featured photo courtesy of Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.