The days of paying $10, $20 or $30 for inflight internet on American Airlines flights are rapidly coming to an end.

For months, the Fort Worth-based carrier had been pledging to end its on-board internet fees on most flights beginning in January.

That shift begins in earnest on Tuesday, American announced.

It’s a move that’s sure to be welcome news among frequent flyers who have long had to shell out wads of cash to browse while on American’s planes.

The only requirement? You’ll need an AAdvantage loyalty account to log on — a move reminiscent of other top airline competitors, as onboard Wi-Fi has become a new go-to move among airlines looking to drive customer loyalty.

A 'phased' rollout

American’s shift from paid Wi-Fi to free connectivity won’t be instantaneous — but passengers on the vast majority of its planes will see their internet access go complimentary in short order as part of a phased approach.

Starting this week, the carrier will begin rolling out free Wi-Fi across its mainline domestic fleet (think Boeing 737s and Airbus A320 family jets) and its dual-class American Eagle regional jets (planes that have both first-class and coach).





American Airlines' Airbus A321XLR. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Wi-Fi will be free on 100% of those aircraft by the end of this month, the carrier said.

American will also offer free internet on some new, recently delivered and recently updated Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliners — with the free satellite service set to be available “on nearly every American Airlines flight” by early spring, the carrier shared.

Paid Wi-Fi will continue on some planes

Not every aircraft will get free Wi-Fi right away.

Some of American's larger widebody planes, including many of its Boeing 777s, sport Wi-Fi tech from provider Panasonic.

For now, passengers on those flights will continue to have to pay to access the service (often $35 for a transatlantic flight between the U.S. and Europe).

American Airlines aircraft at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD). photo: SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

However, plans seem to be in motion to upgrade that tech and, after that, make the connectivity free: “We are actively working to offer free Wi-Fi across 100% of our fleet and continue our commitment to offering an enhanced customer experience,” a spokesperson told TPG.

Free Wi-Fi on planes becomes the industry norm

American’s move to free on-board internet follows Delta Air Lines' push in recent years to update its Wi-Fi tech and make the service free to SkyMiles loyalty members — and a growing list of other airlines across the industry.

United Airlines last year started deploying free Starlink tech across its fleet for MileagePlus members, and Alaska Airlines in August said it would do the same for members of its new Atmos Rewards program.

Southwest Airlines in October made its service free for Rapid Rewards members, and JetBlue has offered complimentary Wi-Fi on its planes for years.

As I noted last year, the days of a flight being a de facto digital detox have rapidly come to an end!

“Free high-speed Wi-Fi isn’t just a perk — it’s essential for today’s travelers. That’s why we’re proud to begin rolling out this new offering,” American’s chief customer officer Heather Garboden said in a statement Tuesday.

American partnered with telecommunications giant AT&T as part of the Wi-Fi rollout, in a sponsorship deal that helped the airline offset the revenue it will lose as it stops charging customers for connectivity.

Regional upgrade

Part of American’s Wi-Fi shift includes a major upgrade to the Wi-Fi tech on its regional jets to support a growing number of customers who will likely access the service once it’s free.

As of this week, the airline had finished upgrading the Wi-Fi on 73% of its two-cabin American Eagle fleet, a spokesperson confirmed.

Speaking from experience, the web-surfing experience is far better with the updated tech compared to what you historically found on the carrier’s regional jets.

