With the Boeing 737 MAX still grounded and a software fix seemingly still months away, airlines have been forced to extend flight cancellations to avoid major day-to-day disruptions. This past week, United Airlines announced that it was extending Boeing 737 MAX cancellations through November. Now, American Airlines has confirmed that it will also extend its Boeing 737 MAX cancellations.
In a press release this morning, American Airlines announced that it is extending cancellations for flights operated by the Boeing 737 MAX through November 2, 2019.
According to American Airlines, the airline made the decision to extend 737 MAX cancellations so the airline’s “customers and team members can more reliably plan their upcoming travel.” Today’s extension of 737 MAX-related cancellations marks the third such extension for the airline since the Boeing 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March 2019.
American Airlines’ most recent Boeing 737 MAX cancellation extension was announced on June 9, when the airline said that it would cancel all 737 MAX flights through September 3. With American’s announcement this morning, the airline has extended that timeline by 60 days.
American confirmed that the airline expects to see approximately 115 737 MAX-related cancellations per day, representing around 1.5% of the airline’s daily flights. American Airlines noted that some flights operated by aircraft other than the 737 MAX would also be canceled to allow the airline to shift aircraft to other routes.
The airline, however, remained optimistic on the future of the Boeing 737 MAX.
American stated in the release that the airline “remains confident that impending software updates to the Boeing 737 MAX, along with the new training elements Boeing is developing in coordination with our union partners, will lead to recertification of the aircraft this year.”
Passengers who are concerned about the status of their flight should contact American Airlines’ customer service directly.
Featured image by Max Prosperi / The Points Guy
