American Airlines elites now receiving personal pre-flight assistance texts from Admirals Club
Having elite status with an airline opens the door to a lot of perks and a heightened level of customer service that can truly upgrade your traveling experience — including free checked bags, complimentary upgrades, lounge access and more. American Airlines has recently added a new perk to the list of benefits some elite status members receive: Admirals Club texts from Premium Guest Services.
Some elite status members have reported receiving updates from an Admirals Club agent while they are headed to the airport to give them updates on the status of the lounge, COVID-19 procedure updates and other important flight information. These texts aren’t automated, so you’d be getting real-time updates and personalized help from an agent. In an increasingly automated customer service world, interactions with a real person can be rare and refreshing.
TPG founder Brian Kelly’s friend Lenny is among the elites who have benefited from this new perk:
Lenny is an Executive Platinum elite, meaning you don’t have to be a top-tier Concierge Key status holder to enjoy this benefit.
As reported by View from the Wing, some people have even received updates from an agent saying that they’ve blocked the middle seat in their aisle in cases when an upgrade clearing is unlikely. This isn’t a guarantee that the middle seat will be empty if the flight is full, but it does prioritize elite status members to ensure they have the greatest chance of flying without someone in the middle seat.
More room on the plane is always a good thing, but an empty middle seat also means a safer flight during the pandemic.
Bottom line
As travel starts to make a comeback with vaccines rolling out and travel restrictions starting to lift in some destinations, it will be interesting to see benefits airlines incorporate into the customer service experience for elite status members. Will more airlines prioritize elite status members with blocked middle seats when possible? Will we see even more personalized airport experiences to help avoid crowds?
In the meantime, this new service for American Airlines elites adds a personalized touch to the airport experience and can help elites save time and headache while flying, and middle seat blocking for elites is a great benefit for those who may not luck out by clearing the upgrade list.
Featured image by Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images.
