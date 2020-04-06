American Airlines down to just 13 daily flights from NYC
American Airlines is slashing its schedule to New York City, suspending most of its flights at all three local airports.
With the schedule cuts, American will fly just 13 daily round-trip flights combined across JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports during a temporary schedule that begins Tuesday, April 7, and runs through May 6.
American’s decision comes as New York has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot.
“As coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in New York City and the surrounding region continues to increase, along with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for travel to the area, the demand for flights to the New York area is rapidly evaporating,” David Seymour, American’s senior vice president for operations said in a memo to employees on Sunday night.
American is making other temporary changes at the three New York City-area airports. Its operations at those facilities will now run only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “as turn-only operations with no aircraft or crews remaining overnight.”
American also will restrict capacity on its New York flights to help “maintain social distancing onboard each aircraft,” though many flights across the U.S. have already been flying with just a handful of passengers in recent weeks.
American is the latest carrier to make dramatic cuts in New York as the metro area has emerged as a battleground in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
On Saturday, United announced its own major cut for New York. That included its Newark hub, where the airline pared its schedule to just 15 daily flights to nine destinations. That’s down from its previous schedule of 139 daily flights to 62 destinations. At LaGuardia, United will reduce its schedule from 18 daily flights to just two. The airline does not fly from JFK.
JetBlue, which operates a hub at New York JFK, had already announced plans to reduce its schedule there by 80%.
Low-cost carrier Spirit is suspending all of its service not only to the New York City area, but to nearly all of the airports it serves in the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The one exception: Atlantic City, where Spirit is the only commercial carrier. It continues to offer limited service there.
For American, the New York City cuts are hard to understate. American counts New York as a hub, offering robust schedules from both LaGuardia and JFK airports.
Underscoring the depth of the cuts is American’s new schedule from LaGuardia to both Boston and Washington National. American typically offers hourly shuttle flights on both routes, but – from April 7 through May 6 – the carrier will operate just one round-trip flight a day on each of the routes.
American said its limited New York schedule would offer a key link to the region during the outbreak.
“This limited New York service will continue to provide critical connectivity for our customers, including transportation for any essential personnel and goods needed by the community and medical professionals battling the disease,” Seymour said.
American Airlines temporary NYC schedule (April 7-May 6)
LaGuardia
Charlotte: 2 daily flights
Dallas/Fort Worth: 2 daily flights
Boston: 1 daily flight
Chicago O’Hare: 1 daily flight
Miami: 1 daily flight
Washington National: 1 daily flight
JFK
Charlotte: 1 daily flight
Dallas/Fort Worth: 1 daily flight
Miami: 1 daily flight
Newark Liberty
Charlotte: 1 daily flight
Dallas/Fort Worth: 1 daily flight
Chicago O’Hare: 1 daily flight suspended as of April 9
Featured photo by Clint Henderson/The Points Guy.
