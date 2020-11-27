American Airlines is offering lucrative Black Friday promotions
American Airlines is getting in the holiday spirit with its latest round of offers.
The Fort Worth-based carrier just launched three distinct promotions aimed at drumming up business during the toughest crisis the industry has faced in decades. In the years leading up to the pandemic, the legacy Big 3 airlines rarely offered such sweeping discounts, but we’re truly living in unprecedented times.
Read on for how you can save with these limited-time promos.
Book now, save later
With this promotion, flyers can score savings on future travel by purchasing flights between Black Friday and Giving Tuesday.
For revenue flights booked between Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 for travel through March 31, 2021, you’ll score a promo code for up to 20% off future travel.
To be eligible for the promotion, reservations need to be made in the U.S. on flights operated by AA or American Eagle originating in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands across all cabins, including basic economy.
The future promo code breaks down as follow:
- Purchase up to $199.99 and receive a promotional discount of 10%
- Purchase between $200 and $499.99 and receive a promotional discount of 12%
- Purchase between $500 and $999.99 and receive a promotional discount of 15%
- Purchase $1,000 or more and receive a promotional discount of 20%
Note that only the base fare, excluding taxes and fees, will be used to determine the promotional discount.
The promo codes will be emailed to the address on file in your reservation between two to three weeks after the purchase is completed. Note that if you change or cancel your reservation, you won’t be eligible for a promo code.
When booking, you’ll see a notification indicating the expected promo code percentage.
In my book, if you’re planning any future travel, it definitely makes sense to consider pulling the trigger now. With fares at record lows, it certainly can’t hurt to score a future travel discount as well.
50% off miles
Every few months, AA offers discounts on purchasing or gifting AAdvantage miles.
From Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, the carrier is offering tiered savings of up to 50% off purchased or gifted miles.
As part of the promotion, the carrier is increasing the annual mileage purchase cap to 200,000 miles during this three-day sale. As usual, AAdvantage accounts less than 30 days old aren’t eligible to purchase miles.
You can take a look at our guide for when it makes sense to purchase AAdvantage miles. This isn’t the best-ever offer we’ve seen, but it could certainly make sense if you’re looking to top off your account.
Discounted vacations packages
Back in April, American extended all currently valid elite status through Jan. 31, 2022.
As part of the news, the carrier also introduced a new one-time benefit for elites — members received up to a $400 credit to use toward an American Airlines Vacations package. Gold members received $300, Platinum and Platinum Pro received $350 and Executive Platinum received $400.
Well, AA’s back with another incentive to get you to book a vacation package.
From Nov. 26 to Dec. 9, use the promotion code THANKS2020 when booking on AAVacations.com to take part in a secret sale. Choose a destination and your savings will be revealed during check out.
Alternatively, you can score $250 off any package of at least $2,500 or more with a three-night stay with the code THANKS250.
None of the aforementioned offers can be combined, so it pays to take a look at the “secret” savings before opting for either the elite-only or $250 off offer. Note that the promotions apply to all hotels and destinations systemwide.
Bottom line
If you’re considering booking future travel, it definitely makes sense to consider AA’s Black Friday offers.
With a future travel promotion of up to 20%, it could certainly make sense to book now and save later. Plus, if you’re looking to top off your mileage account for a sweet spot award, now’s a good time too.
And finally, if you’re itching for a vacation package, take note of American’s offer — it could save you some cash.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
