How to change or cancel an American Airlines flight
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’ve been traveling for a while, you know that travel arrangements don’t always go as planned. Meetings are delayed, conferences are canceled or last-minute conflicts arise. If 2020 has taught us anything, unforeseen circumstances can derail an entire trip out of the blue.
If you find yourself booked on an American Airlines flight that you can no longer take, you do have options for changing or canceling the tickets. While this will frequently result in an additional cost, there are some ways to get at least part of the value of your ticket back, which is undoubtedly better than a complete loss. In addition, there are circumstances where you could cancel or change your ticket for free thanks to a travel waiver — like what we’re currently seeing with the coronavirus outbreak.
Stay up-to-date on the outbreak by visiting our hub page for coronavirus coverage and signing up for our daily newsletter.
In this article, we’ll cover everything you need to know about changing or canceling American Airlines tickets. We’ll start by taking a look at how to take advantage of travel waivers and then dive into canceling both paid tickets and award tickets on the airline. Finally, we’ll round out the article with tips on how to avoid paying change and cancellation fees at all.
In This Post
Changing or canceling a ticket with a travel waiver
Changing or canceling an American ticket that’s covered by a travel waiver can often be the simplest and cheapest way to adjust an American Airlines flight. These waivers are generally issued during bad weather, natural disasters or other conditions where American Airlines expects to have lots of severe delays or flight cancellations. These waivers generally let you change or cancel your flight for free, but the specifics will vary based on the travel waiver that’s issued — typically limited to select airports and specific dates.
More recently, however, we saw American Airlines put a coronavirus travel waiver into effect across its entire route network. There are several aspects of this waiver, and it’s been updated several times since the outbreak became top news here in the U.S. You can view the full policy at this link, but at the time of writing, the following waivers are in effect:
- If you booked tickets before March 1, 2020, and are set to travel on or before May 31, 2020, you can change your tickets one time free of charge.
- If you booked (or plan to book) an American Airlines ticket between March 1, 2020 and March 31, 2020, and are set to travel on or before February 28, 2021, you’ll also be eligible to rebook once without incurring a change fee.
Again, please review American’s coronavirus updates page and its travel alerts page for complete, up-to-date information on this policy.
It’s important to note the specific terms of this particular waiver as it applies to cancellations. If you cancel an eligible, paid ticket, you typically won’t get a refund to your credit card. Instead, you’ll be issued an American Airlines credit that you can use toward a future American Airlines flight. However, the carrier has confirmed that an award ticket can be canceled and the AAdvantage miles refunded under this travel waiver.
Note that if you booked your trip using an Online Travel Agency (OTA) like Expedia, Orbitz or Hotwire, you won’t be able to cancel your ticket through the American Airlines website. However, if the ticket is covered by an American travel waiver, you can still rebook the ticket for free — just give your OTA a call and they should be able to handle the change or cancellation for you.
The same goes for tickets booked directly using credit card points — like the Chase Ultimate Rewards Travel Portal and Amex Travel. We’ll walk you through how to cancel tickets booked with Chase Ultimate Rewards points and American Express Membership Rewards points later in the article.
Changing or canceling paid American Airlines tickets
If your ticket isn’t covered by a travel waiver but you still need to change or cancel it, you have a couple of options. Most American Airlines tickets can be changed or canceled for a fee. The only types of tickets that typically can’t be adjusted are basic economy tickets; however, even these tickets can be changed or canceled under specific circumstances — which we’ll cover below.
If you don’t have a special situation that would allow you to avoid these fees, here’s a chart showing what you’d need to pay to change or cancel your American Airlines flight:
|Ticket type
|Change/cancellation fee
|Basic economy
|N/A (not allowed)
|Nonrefundable ticket
|$200 for domestic tickets
Up to $750 for international tickets
|Refundable ticket
|$0
Note that international tickets can cost up to $750 to cancel or change, but the amount you’ll pay varies based on the fare class you’ve booked. If you’re canceling an American Airlines ticket, give the airline a call and ask for a quote.
READ MORE: Complete guide to American Airlines fare classes
Generally speaking, American Airlines will not issue a full refund when you cancel your ticket. Instead, you’ll typically receive a flight voucher that you can use toward a future American flight. This voucher will be for the entire value of your canceled ticket minus the applicable cancellation fee. As an example, if you cancel a $500 domestic ticket, you’ll get a voucher worth $300, since the $200 cancellation fee would be deducted from your voucher.
Just be aware that you must cancel your ticket prior to the departure of the flight (under normal circumstances), and if you use the remaining balance of the voucher for a new ticket, your travel must begin no more than 12 months from the date of your original purchase.
This does not apply to refundable fares, which can be canceled for a full refund to the original form of payment.
Changing or Canceling American Airlines award tickets
Things are a bit simpler when you cancel or change award tickets booked using your AAdvantage miles. For starters, like basic economy tickets, American’s Web Special awards cannot be changed. However, they can be canceled. When you do this, you’ll be subject to a $150 mileage reinstatement fee, but all miles will be returned to your account, and any applicable taxes and fees will be refunded to your original form of payment.
Many other AAdvantage award tickets can be changed for free, subject to the following restrictions:
- For Mile SAAver awards: You must keep the same origin and destination.
- For flights involving other carriers: You must keep the same origin, destination and airline(s).
- For all awards: You must keep the same award type, though upgrading to a higher class of service (e.g., changing a Mile SAAver economy award to a Mile SAAver business-class award) will only require additional miles and won’t be subject to a change fee.
It’s worth noting that this policy is notably more generous than the other major airlines in the U.S. You’re able to change the times or even the dates of your trip without incurring a change fee. However, if you don’t comply with these requirements, your change will be subject to a $150 fee.
Beyond changes, you can also completely cancel award tickets and receive the miles back in your account. However, these cancellations will incur a $150 mileage reinstatement fee for the first passenger, and each additional passenger will be charged a $25 fee. As a result, if you’re canceling award tickets for a family of four on the same record locator, your total mileage reinstatement fee will be $225.
Do note that Executive Platinum members can cancel award tickets for free. As of the time of writing this article, this benefit does not apply to any other American Airlines elite status tiers.
You can change or cancel your American Airlines award tickets by pulling up your reservation on the American Airlines website and clicking the change or cancel button at the top of the screen. The mileage refund may take a couple of hours to appear back in your AAdvantage account but usually appears same-day.
Changing or canceling tickets booked with credit card points
American tickets booked through sites like the Chase Ultimate Rewards Travel Portal or Amex Travel are subject to the same cancellation fees discussed earlier. While tickets covered by a travel waiver will still have these fees waived, you typically can’t cancel or change your tickets on American’s website. Instead, you need to contact the bank directly.
That being said, Chase recently started allowing travelers to cancel tickets booked through the Ultimate Rewards Travel Portal using an online form. However, this form can take a few days to process, and it’s currently limited to flights departing in the next eight to 14 days. If your flight is departing outside of this window, you have to call Chase to process the cancellation.
Amex Travel does not offer online flight cancellation at the time of writing this post, so you’d need to call to process the cancellation.
Check out our full guide to canceling tickets booked with credit card points for more information.
How do you change or cancel your American Airlines flight?
Once you decide to change or cancel your American Airlines flight, your best bet is to start on AA.com (if you purchased the ticket directly from American). Follow these steps:
- Log in to your AAdvantage account.
- Navigate to the Your trips / Check in tab in the middle of the homepage.
- Click View/Change next to the trip you want to adjust.
- Click Change trip or Cancel trip at the top.
- Follow the on-screen prompts.
If you do cancel a paid ticket, be sure to save the email you receive with the six-digit record locator and 13-digit ticket number. These items are required when you go to rebook your trip using whatever funds are left.
If you’re unable to access your reservation online, you’ll need to call American and inquire about your options for changing or canceling your ticket. If you booked with an OTA or used your credit card points, you’d need to contact that provider to process and changes or cancellations.
Note that things are a bit different if you’re trying to make a same-day change to your American Airlines flight. This will set you back $75 for domestic and many short-haul international flights, though it’s waived for Executive Platinum and Platinum Pro travelers. You would pull up your ticket following the steps above, and then selecting the Same-day change option on the reservation.
How can you avoid change and cancellation fees on American?
Without a travel waiver, it can be tough to avoid change or cancellation fees on American Airlines flights, but it is possible. Here’s a rundown of when you might get out of paying these added fees.
Within 24 hours of booking
The U.S. Department of Transportation requires airlines to offer a 24-hour window for customers to change their minds. Some do this through a complimentary hold, but American allows you to cancel a ticket for a full refund within 24 hours of booking (as long as you make the initial purchase at least two days prior to departure). This applies to all tickets except those booked as part of a group block.
Schedule changes
If you book a ticket far in advance, American may change its schedule in the months leading up to departure. Per the carrier’s website, a change of 61 minutes or more would allow you to request a refund to your original form of payment, and this should also allow you to choose alternate flights if the new schedule doesn’t work for you. However, even smaller changes could allow you to change your ticket for free — if you wind up with a too-short (or illegal) connection, for example.
If your flight has experienced a significant schedule change, it’s worth calling to see what your options are for changing or canceling your ticket.
Flight cancellations
There are times when an airline outright cancels your flight. This could be far in advance due to decreased demand or changes to a carrier’s route network, but it also could happen due to weather or other last-minute factors. If American cancels a flight on which you have a nonrefundable ticket, the airline should try to rebook you on alternate flights (at no charge). However, you also should be able to request a cancellation and receive a full refund of what you paid for the ticket.
Elite status
As noted earlier, American Executive Platinum members are eligible for fee-free changes and cancellations to all award tickets booked from their accounts. While this doesn’t extend to paid tickets, it’s still a great perk of top-tier status.
Special circumstances
There are a couple of special situations that would result in waived change or cancellation fees on American flights. If you receive an unexpected military deployment or a change in orders, you’re likely eligible for a refund of your entire flight. The same holds if you or your traveling companion pass away prior to departure. Note that both of these cases require supporting documentation.
Finally, even if your specific reason for canceling isn’t covered by any of the above waivers, it doesn’t hurt to call and plead your case. American phone agents have at least some discretion when it comes to fees like this, so there’s no harm in asking.
READ MORE: How to refund a nonrefundable airline ticket
Bottom line
Canceling or changing an airline ticket is never a fun experience, but knowing what to expect can make it a lot less stressful. While American Airlines can charge up to $750 for changes or cancellations, make sure to stay on the lookout for travel waivers and schedule changes that may make you eligible to avoid these fees, and remember that American award tickets can generally be changed free of charge (subject to some restrictions).
Feature photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
SIGN-UP BONUS: 50,000 Miles
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $700
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Miles are now transferrable to several airline partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Enjoy a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day.
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®
- Fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime; no blackout dates. Plus transfer your miles to over 15+ leading travel loyalty programs
- Named ‘Best Stand-Alone Card' by The Points Guy, 2019.
- No foreign transaction fees
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.