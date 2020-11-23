Theme park passes and discounted points: Save on future travel with these Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals
Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday are just around the corner and if you’ve been waiting for those extra-special deals to pop-up for your next vacation, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up our favorite travel deals to save you some serious cash on your next trip.
While some airlines and hotels have already announced their big Black Friday promotion, others are waiting until the end of the week or even next week to make their debut. So make sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll continuously update it with new offers as they appear.
And, if you’re new to using points and miles, check out our beginner’s guide to best maximize your travel.
Black Friday flight deals
If you’re able to snag a great flight deal for future travel, don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel; earn 5x points on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year; starting Jan. 1, 2021), Chase Sapphire Reserve® (3x points), American Express® Gold Card (3x points o airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com), Citi Premier® Card (3x points on air travel), Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (2x points) or the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (5% cash back on flights purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards).
JetBlue
If you’re not comfortable traveling right now but are looking forward to post-vaccine trips, consider JetBlue’s points deal. The airline is offering up to a 40% discount plus a 10% bonus when purchasing TrueBlue points. Purchase between 35,000 to 40,000 points to get the biggest bonus. With this promotion, you are purchasing points for more than what they are worth, but this might be a good opportunity if you are looking to top off a specific award you have your eye on. This promotion goes through Dec. 1, 2020.
AirCanada
AirCanada is running a few different Black Friday promotions, with most of them running through Cyber Monday, Nov. 29, 2020.
For those looking to purchase travel, the airline is offering an up to 20% discount on select economy, premium economy and business class base fares for travel through June 30, 2021.
Or, you can purchase points to use at a future time with a 50% bonus.
AirCanada’s third promotion is the opportunity to earn up to 5,000 bonus Aeroplan points. Complete two offers, earn 500 bonus points, completing three offers will earn you 1,000 bonus points and going all in and completing four offers will earn you the full 5,000 bonus points.
Lufthansa
Lufthansa is kicking off its Cyber Monday promotion early where you can receive $100 off your next flight for trips through Oct. 31, 2021. Just book by midnight on Nov. 30, 2020.
Virgin Atlantic
If you are in the market for an international flight, Virgin Atlantic’s Black Friday promotion is one you will not want to miss.
For flights booked between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, 2020, you can get 50% off all reward seats on the Virgin Atlantic network. Best of all, you can travel all the way through Oct. 20, 2021. If you don’t have enough Virgin Points in your account at the moment, keep in mind that you can earn them fairly easily. For example, you can transfer American Express Membership Rewards points at a 1:1 rate. Alternatively, as part of its Black Friday sale, Virgin is offering 50% bonus points when you buy 5,000 Virgin Points or more. You can buy up to 100,000 Virgin Points per year.
Alternatively, if you are looking to pay for your flight, the airline is also offering discounted fares.
Black Friday hotel deals
Similar to the airlines, you’ll want to make sure to maximize your earning when booking hotel rooms. That means when you pay for your hotel stay — whether it is a prepaid stay or during the check-in process — pay with a card that will earn you the most points or give you the best benefits. Consider one from our list of the best hotel credit cards of 2020:
- Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: Best for travel insurance
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Best overall card for Marriott
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: Best low-cost card for Marriott
- IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card: Best overall card for IHG
- IHG Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card: Best no-annual-fee card for IHG
- The World of Hyatt Credit Card: Best for Hyatt
- Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Best non-cobranded card for earning on hotels
- American Express® Green Card: Best for travel, including hotels
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: Best for luxury hotels
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card: Best low-cost card for Hilton
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card: Best overall for Hilton
Also, if you are booking with an online travel agency (OTA), make sure to click through a shopping portal to earn bonus points/miles.
Marriott Hotels & Resorts
Marriott launched a pre-Black Friday deal with its best-ever bonus on purchasing points. Right now, you can purchase Marriott Bonvoy points with a 60% bonus, which brings the price down to 0.78 cents per piece. With TPG valuing Marriott points at 0.8 cents per piece, this could be a great buy for the right redemption.
This promotion runs through Nov. 25, 2020, and you can purchase up to 150,000 points (typically the maximum purchase amount is 50,000 points per year).
Fairmont Hotels
On Black Friday only, you can purchase Fairmont gift cards with a 20% bonus. The gift cards do not expire and you can purchase up to $5,000 per person. This is a flash-sale that will be available on Nov. 27, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST.
Choice Hotels
Last week, Choice launched its “Members Only Madness Deals” where a different promotion was launched every week. The only caveat — you must be a Choice Privileges member. Fingers crossed for more Black Friday or Cyber Monday promotions as well.
- Save up to 30% off your next stay: Stay one night for 20% off, stay two nights for 25% off and stay three nights for 30% off. Must book between Nov. 16 and Dec. 30, 2020.
- Purchase at least 3,000 Choice Privileges points and receive up to a 40% bonus. Offer expires Dec. 1, 2020.
- Plan a Carnival cruise vacation and enjoy free prepaid gratuities. Just book your balcony stateroom by Nov. 25, 2020, and travel between March and Dec. 2021.
Radisson Hotels
Through Dec. 2, 2020, Radisson Rewards is rewarding its guests with a 100% bonus when you purchase points. You must purchase at least 5,000 points, with a maximum amount of 120,000 points per calendar year (prior to the bonus kicking in). This means you can ultimately purchase 240,000 points through this promotion — which will cost you $840. This brings the price down to 0.35 cents per point.
IHG Hotels & Resorts
IHG Hotels & Resorts is back with its best-ever purchasing points promotion where you’ll receive a 100% bonus. With this promotion, you are purchase points at 0.5 cents apiece. To receive the bonus, you must purchase a minimum of 100,000 points. This promotion will end on Black Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
TurnKey Vacation Rentals
TurnKey Vacation Rentals is a full-service vacation rental property management company for premier vacation rental homes in top U.S. travel destinations. With many travelers looking to rent a vacation property versus a hotel stay, you can use code BLACKFRIDAY15 to receive up to 15% off your stay over the next 12 months. You must book between Nov. 17 and Nov. 30, 2020.
Expedia
Expedia’s nine days of Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals start today with a different deal every day. Separately, if you book a hotel through their app, you can save an extra 12% on select hotels and activities.
Priceline
Through Dec. 1, Priceline will offer more than $5 million in travel deal email alerts and flash sales. To unlock special discounts and deals, travelers can sign up to become a Priceline VIP member. Becoming a member gives you access to special rotating deals, plus 1,000 lucky VIPs will receive a coupon for up to 99% off hotel Express Deals.
The following deals will be offered to VIPs +and Email Insiders:
- Starting on Monday, Nov. 23 at 5 a.m. ET through Nov. 27 at 4:59 a.m. ET, Priceline will offer new rotating deals for VIPS every six hours, plus 1,000 VIP email insiders will receive a coupon for up to 99% off hotel Express Deals.
- Starting on Friday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. ET, Priceline will offer new rotating deals for VIPs every six hours.
- Extended Black Friday will start on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 5 a.m. ET and Priceline will offer more rotating deals for VIPs every six hours.
- Starting on Monday, Nov. 30, a new offer will rotate every two hours for VIP customers,
ending on Dec. 1 at 4:59 a.m. with an additional offer to 1,000 Email Insiders giving them a chance to get up to 99% off a hotel express deal order.
Hotels.com
Hotels.com has already launched an “up to 50% off” sale, but we expect to see something else pop up later in the week.
CheapCaribbean
CheapCaribbean.com is offering up to 75% off, with rates starting at $299, between Nov. 10 and Dec. 1, 2020. During the Black Friday and Cyber Monday timeframe (Nov. 27 through Dec. 1), you can receive up to an additional $250 off:
- $75 off five nights: promo code CYBER75
- $150 off five to six nights: promo code CYBER150
- $250 off seven+ nights: promo code CYBER250
Black Friday travel activity deals
LEGOLAND New York
LEGOLAND New York had to postpone its summer 2020 grand opening due to COVID-19 but will be fully ready for opening day in 2021. To celebrate, its offering a limited number of lifetime passes for sale. This will give you unlimited access (for 10 years) to the park, access to LEGOLAND parks in Florida and California, front of the line access to rides and attractions and more. Passes can be purchased between Nov. 26 and Dec. 1, 2020.
Universal Orlando Resorts
On Black Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, a limited number of packages will be available to save 40% with a Universal Orlando Resorts hotel and ticket package. This bundle deal will include theme park tickets, hotel accommodations and early park admission.
Priority Pass
If you are looking to purchase a Priority Pass membership, you can do so with up to a 40% discount. With that being said, many credit cards offer a Priority Pass membership as part of their benefits, so that might be a better option for you.
Bottom line
Put the turkey aside and make sure to pay attention to these pop-up travel deals. Some offers will be available during the entire week, while some might be for just the day or even limited to a few hours. Many of these flash-sales might also be limited deals and could sell out quickly, so you’ll want to act fast. Some of these deals will be a great way to plan future travel at a big discount.
Featured photo by anyaberkut/Getty Images
