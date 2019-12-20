American Airlines and Royal Air Maroc set date for new partnership
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines and Royal Air Maroc have a Boxing Day present for travelers, launching their new codeshare partnership ahead of the U.S. carrier’s first foray into Africa.
The carriers will begin codesharing on certain routes across each others networks on Dec. 26, American said Friday. Routes covered include Royal Air Maroc’s between the U.S. and Casablanca (CMN) as well as onward service to Marrakech (RAK) in Morocco, and select American routes in the U.S.
The codeshare will expand to additional routes in 2020, including Royal Air Maroc service to Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire (ABJ), Lagos, Nigeria (LOS), and Luanda, Angola (LAD).
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
A codeshare allows one airline, American for example, to sell flights operated by another carrier, Royal Air Maroc let’s say, under its own flight number. This facilitates connections and allows airlines to artificially expand their route maps without adding new service.
The partnership is expected to grow further when American begins flights between Philadelphia (PHL) and Casablanca in June. The route will be American Airlines’ first ever to Africa.
Royal Air Maroc is also on track to join Oneworld with American in 2020. The airline will be the alliance’s first in Africa.
Related: American seeks bigger Africa presence with Royal Air Maroc codeshare
Featured image by Brendan Dorsey/The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.