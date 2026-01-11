Just before the holidays, American Airlines debuted its brand-new, premium-heavy plane, which sports its latest-generation Flagship Suites business-class product — and a bona fide premium economy cabin.

From the start, the new Airbus A321XLR is flying exclusively on American’s most premium transcontinental route between New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

But more domestic XLR routes are coming soon.

American's next Airbus A321XLR transcontinental routes

In recent weeks, American revealed the launch dates for two additional routes for the aircraft:

Starting May 7, the XLR will fly between JFK and San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

On July 2, just as the Fourth of July travel rush kicks off, American will deploy the XLR between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and LAX.

The carrier won’t immediately have enough XLRs to fill every daily trip between those cities, so if you’re searching flight options from those dates onward, look for the “A321XLR” designation when booking.

AMERICAN AIRLINES

Expect to see the XLR fill more transcontinental frequencies on these routes as the carrier takes delivery of additional planes — it has 50 of the new aircraft on order.

Future XLR plans

Where else will you see this aircraft?

American has confirmed plans to eventually use the XLR on flights between JFK and John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County, California.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

If these routes sound familiar, they are the same ones American currently serves with its popular Airbus A321T. The Airbus A321T sports a luxe Flagship First, business and coach configuration, which American is phasing out and replacing with the new XLR jets.

American's A321XLR: What to know

American’s new XLR plane doesn’t have an international-style, first-class cabin.

However, it does have 20 Flagship Suites in the business-class cabin, each of which is equipped with a lie-flat seat and updated technology, as well as a sliding privacy door.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

In the middle of the aircraft, there are 12 premium economy recliners, and the main cabin features new-look seat coverings and seatback screens you can connect to Bluetooth headphones.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

International service coming

Beyond American’s domestic XLR routes, the carrier plans to use the jet on select long-haul routes, since it has enough range to fly transatlantic.

American has already announced a new route with the XLR from New York City to Edinburgh, beginning in March. It has also teased additional destinations in Europe and Brazil for the future.

Bottom line

If you’re flying one of American’s prime transcontinental routes and don’t make it on board the XLR, the carrier does still have a variety of other premium-heavy offerings on these routes.

The A321T is still a fixture on coast-to-coast flights (for now). And, American is operating its large Boeing 777-200ER on JFK-LAX flights this winter.

American Airlines Airbus A321T. ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

To book American Airlines flights using points and miles, you can:

Use AAdvantage miles in your account, or transfer points from eligible Citi ThankYou Rewards accounts.

Book a partner award through one of American’s Oneworld alliance partner programs, such as Alaska Airlines’ Atmos Rewards or British Airways Club, which shares its Avios award currency with several other international carriers.

