It’s been just over six months since American Airlines debuted its nicest business-class product to date with the launch of its all-new Flagship Suites — an alluring seat the airline hopes will make it more competitive with its two top rivals.

For the first time, the fancy, new product is set to become a fixture at the airline’s most premium hub.

Next week, American will debut its brand-new Airbus A321XLR at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) with nonstop transcontinental service to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The plane features 20 of American’s new business-class suites, which come with sliding privacy doors and updated onboard tech — not to mention a cabin that just looks a lot fresher than most of the planes the Fort Worth-based carrier flies today.

AMERICAN AIRLINES

For New York flyers — and those who travel through American’s JFK Terminal 8 hub — there’s more where that came from.

The early Flagship Suites days: Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas

American first unveiled its new Flagship Suites and next-generation cabin back in June, when it christened its most premium-heavy Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to date.

The enclosed Flagship product was a favorite redemption for TPG staffers this summer — especially those who managed to score a partner redemption with Alaska Airlines Atmos Rewards points.

Review: Is it worth buying up to American Airlines' new business-class Flagship Suite Preferred?

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

In the months since, American has primarily run its Boeing 787-9P Dreamliner on long-haul flights out of its hubs at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD) and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) — and, more recently, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

It has served London from all three airports, and this winter, it's flying some of the carrier’s routes from Dallas to Australia and New Zealand.

JFK next in line

So far, though, JFK has (mostly) been left out as the carrier has deployed its suite product. That’s about to change in a big way.

Terminal 8 at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Airbus A321XLRs clear for takeoff

For starters, there’s the arrival of the aforementioned A321XLR. The aircraft — which also features a bona fide premium economy cabin — is slated to take over prime transcontinental routes currently served by American’s Airbus A321T that the carrier is phasing out (so long, Flagship First on flights to the West Coast).

The first XLR flight between JFK and LAX is set for Dec. 18, and the carrier has dozens of additional XLRs on order for the coming years.

American Airlines Airbus A321XLR. AMERICAN AIRLINES

But New York travelers will see a lot more suites far sooner than that.

Boeing 787-9P coming to JFK, too

Speaking last week at an industry conference, American’s top network planner said the carrier will likely bring its 787-9P Dreamliner featuring the suites to JFK on a more regular basis this spring — once its seasonal South Pacific routes wind down.

You’d likely see the aircraft take over one flight to London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR), Brian Znotins, American's senior vice president of network planning, said while speaking at the Dec. 3 Skift Aviation Forum.

“DFW will see a trip go,” Znotins said. “And then we’ll probably have a trip from JFK as well.”

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

To date, American has received a total of 10 of its premium-heavy Dreamliners. It’s expecting 11 before the year wraps up, a spokesperson confirmed.

Boeing 777-300ER retrofits planned

American also plans to soon add the product (and updated cabin look) as part of a total refresh to its Boeing 777-300ERs, the carrier’s largest aircraft and a staple on its busiest international routes from JFK.

Beyond that, American plans to make its new Flagship product far more ubiquitous across its international fleet.

The airline confirmed in October that it will also refresh its smaller 777-200ERs — the twin-aisle plane it flies more than any other.

Side note

We should note, the 787-9P is actually in the midst of a brief December cameo of sorts at JFK, where it’s flying a daily route to LHR over a couple of weeks before the holidays.

So, if you’re flying JFK-LHR in the next few weeks, you might be in for a surprise.

You can spot the aircraft by checking the airline’s website and looking for the “78P” code that signifies the new plane.

AMERICAN AIRLINES

Bottom line

American's refresh of its long-haul fleet comes as the carrier is on a push to close a revenue gap with Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, which have turned in stronger financial results in recent years due, in part, to their wider array of high-end seats that travelers have been increasingly willing to pay up for.

"I think if we had more [premium] today, we'd be more profitable today," American's chief financial officer, Devon May, said last week.

