Last month we wrote about United adding special point-to-point routes for the college football season, and it appears American Airlines is following suit. The carrier announced five special routes for big games in the upcoming season to court fans into traveling to support their favorite teams, and will expand service on four existing routes to increase capacity.
American released a video along with the announcement outlining the expanded service, and highlighting some pretty unusual routes.
For example, to accommodate fans hoping to watch the Alabama-Texas A&M game, American will operate flights to and from Birmingham, Alabama and College Station, Texas, for the weekend of the showdown.
The first flights will land at Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) from Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP) on Sept. 8, with plenty more touchdowns to come over the next few months.
Scroll down to see all of American’s special point-to-point routes and service expansions for the 2019 football season.
Special Point-to-Point Flights
New Orleans, Louisiana (MSY), to Austin, Texas (AUS)
Game: LSU at Texas
Gameday: Sept. 7, played in Austin, Texas
Outbound is Sept. 6, return is Sept. 8
Washington Reagan (DCA), to South Bend, Indiana (SBN)
Game: UVA at Notre Dame
Gameday: Sept. 28, played in Notre Dame, Indiana
Outbound is Sept. 27, return is Sept. 29
Chicago O’Hare (ORD), to SBN
Game: USC at Notre Dame
Gameday: Oct. 12, played in Notre Dame, Indiana
Outbound is Oct. 11, return is Oct. 13
Birmingham, Alabama (BHM), to College Station, Texas (CLL)
Game: Alabama at Texas A&M
Gameday: Oct. 12, played in College Station, Texas
Outbound is Oct. 11, return is Oct. 13
DCA to SBN
Game: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
Gameday: Nov. 2, played in Notre Dame, Indiana
Outbound is Nov. 1, return is Nov. 3
Expanded Service
Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP), to DFW
Game: Texas A&M at Clemson
Gameday: Sept. 7, played in Clemson, South Carolina
Added a fourth return flight on Sept. 8
ORD to State College, Pennsylvania (SCE)
Game: Michigan at Penn State
Gameday: Oct. 19, played in State College, Pennsylvania
Extra round trip added. Outbound is Oct. 18, return is Oct 19.
BHM to DFW
Game: Tennessee at Alabama
Gameday: Oct. 19 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Added a third return flight on Oct. 20
BHM to DFW
Game: LSU at Alabama
Gameday: Nov. 9 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Added an additional return flight on Oct. 20
Featured photo by Adamkaz / Getty Images.
