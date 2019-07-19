This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Last month we wrote about United adding special point-to-point routes for the college football season, and it appears American Airlines is following suit. The carrier announced five special routes for big games in the upcoming season to court fans into traveling to support their favorite teams, and will expand service on four existing routes to increase capacity.

American released a video along with the announcement outlining the expanded service, and highlighting some pretty unusual routes.

For example, to accommodate fans hoping to watch the Alabama-Texas A&M game, American will operate flights to and from Birmingham, Alabama and College Station, Texas, for the weekend of the showdown.

The first flights will land at Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) from Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP) on Sept. 8, with plenty more touchdowns to come over the next few months.

Scroll down to see all of American’s special point-to-point routes and service expansions for the 2019 football season.

Special Point-to-Point Flights

New Orleans, Louisiana (MSY), to Austin, Texas (AUS)

Game: LSU at Texas

Gameday: Sept. 7, played in Austin, Texas

Outbound is Sept. 6, return is Sept. 8

Washington Reagan (DCA), to South Bend, Indiana (SBN)

Game: UVA at Notre Dame

Gameday: Sept. 28, played in Notre Dame, Indiana

Outbound is Sept. 27, return is Sept. 29

Chicago O’Hare (ORD), to SBN

Game: USC at Notre Dame

Gameday: Oct. 12, played in Notre Dame, Indiana

Outbound is Oct. 11, return is Oct. 13

Birmingham, Alabama (BHM), to College Station, Texas (CLL)

Game: Alabama at Texas A&M

Gameday: Oct. 12, played in College Station, Texas

Outbound is Oct. 11, return is Oct. 13

DCA to SBN

Game: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

Gameday: Nov. 2, played in Notre Dame, Indiana

Outbound is Nov. 1, return is Nov. 3

Expanded Service

Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP), to DFW

Game: Texas A&M at Clemson

Gameday: Sept. 7, played in Clemson, South Carolina

Added a fourth return flight on Sept. 8

ORD to State College, Pennsylvania (SCE)

Game: Michigan at Penn State

Gameday: Oct. 19, played in State College, Pennsylvania

Extra round trip added. Outbound is Oct. 18, return is Oct 19.

BHM to DFW

Game: Tennessee at Alabama

Gameday: Oct. 19 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Added a third return flight on Oct. 20

BHM to DFW

Game: LSU at Alabama

Gameday: Nov. 9 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Added an additional return flight on Oct. 20

Featured photo by Adamkaz / Getty Images.

Nicolas Avalle is an intern in the Aviation and Travel News Section for TPG. He is a rising senior at Tufts University, a photographer and staff writer at The Tufts Daily.

