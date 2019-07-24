This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines has announced four new seasonal routes from its growing Phoenix hub for the winter travel months.
Starting Dec. 18, passengers will be able to fly from Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX) to Colorado Springs (COS); Fargo, North Dakota (FAR); Fort Lauderdale (FLL); and Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky (CVG). All of the new routes will operate through April 6 with the exception of FLL, which is operating only from Dec. 18 through Jan. 6 for the busy holiday season.
The new routes among several new services American added at PHX. The carrier also recently added service to Chihuahua, Mexico, (CUU) and Raleigh-Durham (RDU), among other destinations. American also has added more seat capacity on routes to Orlando, Dallas/Fort Worth and Washington Reagan by switching to its densely configured Airbus A321neo aircraft that seat 196 passengers.
“We’re the biggest airline in Phoenix and will continue to grow, especially during the peak winter when customers want to visit the most,” Vasu Raja, American’s Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning, said in a statement.
Tickets on the new routes go on sale on July 29.
New Seasonal Routes to Phoenix:
Colorado Springs (COS)
Operating from Dec. 18 through April 6
Aircraft: Airbus A319
Fargo, North Dakota (FAR)
Operating from Dec. 18 through April 6
Aircraft: Airbus A319
Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky (CVG)
Operating from Dec. 18 through April 6
Aircraft: Airbus A319
Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL)
Operating from Dec. 18 through Jan. 6
Aircraft: Airbus A321
