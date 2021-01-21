New sign-up bonus and card design option for new Amazon Prime Visa cardholders — but is it worth it?
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with new information.
If you do most of your grocery and household shopping at Whole Foods and on Amazon, the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card may be one of the cards you’re considering. Amazon Prime members get 5% back on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases, 3% back on at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores and 1% on everything else — all for no annual fee.
The card just added a new sign-up bonus and card design option for new cardholders, but is this new offer worth it?
New design and sign-up bonus
Chase (the bank that issues the Amazon Prime Visa) and Amazon have added a new Whole Foods centric card design option for new cardholders. And with this new design comes a new sign-up bonus: Earn a $100 statement credit after you spend $100 at Whole Foods Market stores with the card in the first two months from account opening. That’s $100 in groceries.
Those who opt for the original design of the card receive a different offer. Personally, my account lists the following offer: Earn a $150 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval. But some may see an offer for a $70 gift card instead.
Which is better?
Neither are spectacular compared to some of the bonuses worth $1,000 or more, but the $150 Amazon gift card that is instant upon approval is certainly easier to earn and objectively more valuable. However, if you don’t frequently shop at Amazon.com but do spend a considerable amount of your budget at Whole Foods, the Whole Foods offer could be more valuable.
Amazon gift cards can’t be used at Whole Foods (not even to purchase a Whole Foods gift card at Amazon), so if you are more likely to use a $100 statement credit on your Whole Foods purchases (and like the new card design), that could be the route to take. And if you are one of the people who see a lower $70 offer (and you would use the $100 statement credit for Whole Foods purchases), that is going to be your best bet.
Bottom line
The new card design and sign-up bonus do not change any other benefits of the card. Keep in mind that in order to apply for the Whole Foods version, you’ll need to apply through its dedicated landing page.
In my opinion, neither of these offers are standouts, and if you’re looking for a card that earns rewards on groceries, there are much better options out there.
Featured image by Jill Bressler/The Points Guy.
