Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will begin Oct. 7 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run until 11:59 p.m. PDT on Oct. 8. That's two full days of deals for Amazon's annual fall sale.

Before the sale starts, we want to ensure you're set to score the best prices. First and foremost, you must be a Prime member to receive discounts on select items.

Right now, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. After that, an annual Prime membership costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month. Students can receive a special discount and get Prime for just $69 per year or $7.49 monthly.

If you don't use Amazon much, the cost of joining could negate any savings you may get during the sale. However, if you are already a Prime member or want to become one, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind.

How to preview Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales

You can preview deals on the Amazon website or the app and then enable push notifications to alert you when the sale starts.

Since quantities of certain items will be limited, previewing the sale will give you time to look for things you want. Then, after you've found the items you want, bookmark them or add them to your wishlist.

Doing so will ensure easy access to your potential shopping list, increasing your chances of buying what you want quickly when the sale starts.

How to score the best discounts on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

We recommend watching an item and signing up for notifications to see if its price will change for Prime Big Deal Days. You can do this via the mobile app or desktop assistant.

In the past, we've seen heavy discounts on Amazon products, including Fire TV devices, Echo and Echo Dot. These deals typically last throughout the sale. We'll share a roundup of the best travel deals here at TPG.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

If you're unsure about purchasing, we recommend checking the product on a site like Camelcamelcamel. It shows you how an item has been priced over time and can help you determine whether you should buy it now or wait until the price drops.

How long do Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts last?

You'll want to act quickly when the sale starts. In the past, we've seen items sell out quickly; vendors may only list a limited number of a certain product priced with a special discount. We recommend curating your favorite things during the preview to ensure you are ready to go once the sale begins. Since thousands of people (if not more) will get these notifications, be ready to add your desired product to your cart as soon as you see it go on sale.

The main Prime Big Deal Days event will last 48 hours, so you can capture these deals until the end of the day Wednesday or as long as supplies last.

Which credit card is best for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days purchases?

Whenever you make an Amazon purchase, we recommend using one of the cards from TPG's list of the best credit cards for Amazon purchases.

The Prime Visa is great for both sale purchases and Amazon purchases year-round. Upon approval, Prime members can receive a $150 Amazon gift card. (See rates and fees.)

With the Prime Visa, you can earn unlimited 5% back on Amazon, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and Chase Travel℠ purchases with an eligible Prime membership. Prime members can also earn 2% back at restaurants and gas stations, and on local transit and commuting purchases (including ride-hailing services); they earn 1% back on all other purchases. Additionally, Prime members can earn 10% or more cash back on a rotating selection of items on Amazon's website.

Though this card has no annual fee, it does require cardholders to have an active Prime membership.

How to save more money on Amazon purchases

To save even more money on Amazon purchases, check your credit card offers and use coupons when available.

Bottom line

While the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale can lead to savings, sniffing out the best deals takes some work. But with these strategies in mind, you'll be ready.

Related reading: