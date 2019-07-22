This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you missed Prime Day but you still want to take advantage of deals from Amazon, you may want to check your Amex Offers portal.
TPG Points & Miles Editor Nick Ewen received an offer to earn 2 additional Membership Rewards points per dollar spent on Amazon purchases with The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express, while I received the offer on The Business Platinum® Card from American Express. Other TPG staffers say they saw the offer on The Platinum Card® from American Express and American Express® Gold Card.
Here’s how it works.
You will receive 2x points per dollar spent on purchases made on Amazon.com or via the Amazon app. These points are in addition to the normal points you earn from your card, so most people will be earning 3x points per dollar on Amazon purchases. However, if you have the The Blue Business Plus Credit Card from American Express, you’ll earn 4x points per dollar, since the card already earns 2x points on all purchases up to $50,000 per year (then 1x).
Note that you can earn a maximum of 1,500 bonus Amex points with this offer. In order to take advantage of the deal, you’ll need to check to see if you were targeted and then use your eligible card for purchases by September 30.
If you’re looking for an American Express card for Amazon purchases in the future, consider the Amex Gold Card. You’ll earn just 1X points on Amazon purchases, yielding a return of 2% based on TPG’s valuations — unless there’s an Amazon deal available through Amex Offers, which isn’t too uncommon.
The biggest perk is the Gold card’s generous purchase protection.
While many cards carry this benefit, the American Express Gold Card provides $10,000 in protection per incident and up to $50,000 for all incidents in a calendar year. It also comes with other key shopping benefits like return protection and extended warranty. The card has a $250 annual fee (See Rates & Fees), but benefits like up to $120 in dining credits each year, 4x points on dining and up to a $100 annual airline fee credit make the card worthwhile.
If you’re not targeted for this offer, remember that there are ways to earn up to 5x points at the online shopping giant by purchasing Amazon gift cards at select retailers with the right credit card.
Featured image by Julie Clopper / Getty Images.
