Allegiant unveils 34 nonstop routes for spring, summer schedule
Allegiant is adding nearly three-dozen seasonal and short-term new routes as it looks to capture more of the leisure travelers who have made up the bulk of those still flying during the pandemic.
Included in the 34 nonstop routes that Allegiant is announcing Tuesday are nine temporary routes to Rapid City, South Dakota, aimed at travelers heading to the state’s famed Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. All nine routes will operate twice weekly for two weeks around the early-August event.
The remaining 25 routes will operate on a more-typical seasonal basis.
Want more airline-specific news?
San Diego was Allegiant’s biggest winner among those, landing routes to five destinations that the carrier does not currently serve from the city. Three other Allegiant bases – Los Angeles, Nashville and Portland, Oregon – picked up four new routes.
In total, 12 Allegiant cities picked up at least two new routes in the latest announcement.
“As summer approaches, we expect a lot of pent-up demand for travel, especially for places where people can hike, fish, camp or visit the beach,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue, said in a statement. “With this expansion, we’ve added even more service to destinations known for their outdoor appeal. Now, with Allegiant’s low-cost, nonstop service, travelers will have easy, affordable access to the cities they want to visit.”
Allegiant’s new routes from Portland grow its schedule there even before the airline’s first flight from the city.
From January: Allegiant adds 3 new cities in 13-route expansion
Allegiant announced just last month that it would add the city to its map, with its debut set to come in April. The four new routes announced Tuesday would give Allegiant a total of seven routes from the city. Key West, Florida — another city just added to the Allegiant route map — will also get a new route (Cincinnati).
Scroll down for a full list of Allegiant’s new routes. All of the seasonal routes will operate twice weekly, except for Allegiant’s service between San Diego and Mesa-Phoenix (four times weekly). Some routes are listed twice, showing up once under each base getting new service.
Allegiant cities landing multiple new routes
San Diego (SAN)
- Bozeman, Montana (BZN): Service begins June 3
- Des Moines, Iowa (DSM): Service begins July 1
- Kalispell/Glacier Park (FCA): Service begins May 28
- Mesa/Phoenix (AZA): Service begins May 27
- Pasco/Tri-Cities, Washington (PSC): Service begins May 28
Los Angeles (LAX)
- Indianapolis (IND): Service begins May 28
- Omaha, Nebraska (OMA): Los Angeles (LAX): Service begins June 4
- Rapid City, South Dakota (RAP): Los Angeles (LAX): Service begins June 4
- Shreveport, Louisiana (SHV): Los Angeles (LAX): Service begins July 2
To the beach … :United Airlines adds 17 routes to Florida, bypassing hubs in pandemic route-map shakeup
… or the mountains:Southwest Airlines unveils Steamboat Springs routes, adds new destination during pandemic
Nashville (BNA)
- Albany, New York (ALB): Los Angeles (LAX): Service begins May 14
- Boise, Idaho (BOI): Los Angeles (LAX): Service begins May 28
- McAllen, Texas (MFE): Los Angeles (LAX): Service begins May 27
- Portsmouth, New Hampshire (PSM): Los Angeles (LAX): Service begins May 27
Portland, Oregon (PDX)
- Billings, Montana (BIL): Los Angeles (LAX): Service begins May 7
- Des Moines, Iowa (DSM): Los Angeles (LAX): Service begins July 1
- Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR): Los Angeles (LAX): Service begins June 4
- Missoula, Montana (MSO): Los Angeles (LAX): Service begins May 7
Bozeman, Montana (BZN)
- Austin (AUS): Service begins May 27
- Oakland (OAK): Service begins May 28
- San Diego (SAN): Service begins June 3
Des Moines, Iowa (DSM)
- Houston Hobby (HOU): Service begins July 1
- Portland, Oregon (PDX): Service begins July 1
- San Diego (SAN): Service begins July 1
Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida (VPS)
- Asheville, North Carolina (AVL): Service begins May 27
- Clarksburg, West Virginia (CKB): Service begins May 26
- St. Cloud, Minnesota (STC): Service begins June 6
Houston Hobby (HOU)
- Des Moines, Iowa (DSM): Service begins July 1
- Lexington, Kentucky (LEX): Service begins June 3
- Springfield, Missouri (SGF): Service begins May 28
Indianapolis (IND)
- Boston (BOS): Service begins May 28
- Los Angeles (LAX): Service begins May 28
Austin (AUS)
- Bozeman, Montana (BZN): Service begins May 27
- Fayetteville/Northwest Arkansas (XNA): Service begins July 2
Boston (BOS)
- Indianapolis (IND): Service begins May 28
- Norfolk, Virginia (ORF): Service begins May 28
Clarksburg, West Virginia (CKB)
- Chicago Midway (MDW): Service begins June 3
- Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida (VPS): Service begins May 26
Allegiant cities landing a single new route (by city pair)
- Appleton, Wisconsin (ATW)-Savannah, Georgia (SAV): Service begins May 28
- Bangor, Maine (BGR)-Fort Lauderdale (FLL): Service begins May 28
- Concord, North Carolina (USA)-Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida (SRQ): Service begins May 28
- Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky (CVG)-Key West, Florida (EYW): Service begins June 9
- Little Rock, Arkansas (LIT)-St. Petersburg, Florida (PIE): Service begins May 27
Allegiant’s special routes for the Sturgis Bike Rally (Rapid City, South Dakota)
- Appleton, Wisconsin (ATW): Service begins Aug. 4, runs twice a week for two weeks
- Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR): Service begins Aug. 4, runs twice a week for two weeks
- Indianapolis (IND): Service begins Aug. 4: Service begins Aug. 4, runs twice a week for two weeks
- Knoxville, Tennessee (TYS): Service begins Aug. 4, runs twice a week for two weeks
- Nashville (BNA): Service begins Aug. 4, runs twice a week for two weeks
- Orlando/Sanford (SFB): Service begins Aug. 5, runs twice a week for two weeks
- Peoria, Illinois (PIA): Service begins Aug. 4, runs twice a week for two weeks
- Pittsburgh (PIT): Service begins Aug. 5, runs twice a week for two weeks
- Punta Gorda, Florida (PGD): Service begins Aug. 6, runs twice a week for two weeks
Featured image courtesy of Allegiant Air
