Allegiant adds 3 new cities in 13-route expansion
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Allegiant is adding three new cities to its route map, part of 13-route expansion announced Tuesday.
The expansion to Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Key West Florida; and Portland, Oregon, pushes the budget carrier into new outdoor-oriented destinations that have proven popular with leisure travelers during the pandemic.
“Today, travelers are seeking destinations that allow them the chance to recreate in a safe way, usually outdoors,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s vice president of revenue and planning, said in a statement. “The three cities we’re adding to our network … are gateways to some of the United States’ most scenic destinations, including national parks and other outdoor attractions that are in high demand.”
Want more airline-specific news? Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter!
Jackson Hole sits within the Grand Teton National Park and is also just a two-hour drive from Yellowstone National Park. Allegiant spokesperson Hilarie Grey tells TPG that Jackson Hole “has been a long-requested destination” among its customer base.
Elsewhere, Key West is a well-known destination in the Florida Keys while Portland is within driving distance of several notable recreation areas, including the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area and the Mount Hood National Forest.
One interesting side note in Allegiant’s new routes is the demand the airline say it’s seeing from Las Vegas. Normally, the city – home to Allegiant’s headquarters and its largest base – is the primarily place customers are looking to travel to.
Other carriers: Alaska Airlines puts Wyoming on its route map, adds 3 routes to Jackson Hole
But, during the pandemic, Allegiant has seen demand jump from Las Vegas to its outdoor-oriented destinations. To Kalispell in Montana – near Glacier National Park – Allegiant says traffic from Las Vegas jumped 16% in 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. To Bozeman, Montana – near Yellowstone and other outdoor areas – traffic from Las Vegas jumped 8%.
“We believe that Jackson Hole will have a similar appeal for locals in Las Vegas and other cities that would typically be the destination in our equation,” Grey said in an email to TPG.
Beyond the three new cities and 13 new routes announced on Tuesday, Allegiant revealed new plans for eight routes that were announced in January but were since delayed because of the pandemic.
Scroll down for a list of all of Allegiant’s new routes announced Tuesday.
New Allegiant routes
Jackson Hole, Wyoming (JAC)
Las Vegas (LAS): Flights begin June 4. Introductory fares begin at $49 each way.
Los Angeles (LAX): Flights begin June 2. Introductory fares begin at $59 each way.
Phoenix/Mesa (AZA): Flights begin June 2. Introductory fares begin at $59 each way.
Reno (RNO): Flights begin June 4. Introductory fares begin at $49 each way.
To the beach … :United Airlines adds 17 routes to Florida, bypassing hubs in pandemic route-map shakeup
… or the mountains:Southwest Airlines unveils Steamboat Springs routes, adds new destination during pandemic
Portland, Oregon (PDX)
Idaho Falls, Idaho (IDA): Flights begin May 28. Introductory fares begin at $49 each way.
Monterey, California (MRY): Flights begin May 28. Introductory fares begin at $49 each way.
Santa Maria, California (SMX): Flights begin April 15. Introductory fares begin at $49 each way.
Key West, Florida (EYW)
Nashville (BNA): Flights begin June 2. Introductory fares begin at $59 each way.
Orlando/Sanford (SFB): Flights begin June 4. Introductory fares begin at $49 each way.
Peoria, Illinois (PIA)
Denver (DEN): Flights begin May 28. Introductory fares begin at $39 each way.
Sarasota, Florida (SRQ): Flights begin May 27. Introductory fares begin at $59 each way.
Charleston, South Carolina (CHS)
Belleville (MidAmerica St. Louis), Illinois (BLV): Flights begin May 28. Introductory fares begin at $49 each way.
Baltimore/Washington (BWI)
Punta Gorda, Florida (PGD): Flights begin May 27. Introductory fares begin at $59 each way.
Delayed Allegiant routes
Norfolk, Virginia (ORF)
Columbus/Rickenbacker, Ohio (LCK): Flights begin June 3. Introductory fares begin at $49 each way.
Pittsburgh (PIT): Flights begin June 3. Introductory fares begin at $49 each way.
Newburgh/Stewart, New York (SWF)
Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida (VPS): Flights begin June 13. Introductory fares begin at $59 each way.
Savannah, Georgia (SAV): Flights begin May 26. Introductory fares begin at $49 each way.
Boston (BOS)
Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR): Flights begin March 5. Introductory fares begin at $49 each way.
Louisville, Kentucky (SDF)
Charleston, South Carolina (CHS): Flights begin May 28. Introductory fares begin at $39 each way.
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR)
Knoxville, Tennessee (TYS): Flights begin June 2. Introductory fares begin at $49 each way.
Nashville (BNA)
Greensboro, North Carolina (GSO): Flights begin June 3. Introductory fares begin at $39 each way.
Featured photo courtesy of Allegiant.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.