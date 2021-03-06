Alaska Airlines status matches begin posting, upgrades and lounge passes included
When we shared the news that Alaska Airlines was offering easy status matches for Delta, Southwest and United elites, I logged into my United MileagePlus account, grabbed a screenshot and submitted it via Alaska’s form right away.
As a United Premier 1K member, I was eligible for Alaska’s top-tier MVP Gold 75K, though the promo terms noted that it could take up to four weeks for my new status to post to my Mileage Plan account.
As it turned out, it only took a week. I submitted my request on Friday, Feb. 26, and my account was upgraded to MVP Gold 75K the following Saturday.
Best yet, my match included four Gold guest upgrade certificates, that I can share with family members and friends, plus four passes to access the Alaska Lounge. While my status expires on December 31, 2021, the upgrades and lounge passes are valid through December 31, 2022.
As an MVP Gold 75K elite, I’ll be eligible for unlimited space-available upgrades to first-class or Premium Class for me and a companion, free same-day confirmed flight changes, preferred seating and more. Plus, I’ll have access to a ton of top-notch partner perks once Alaska Airlines joins Oneworld at the end of this month.
If you’re eligible for Alaska’s latest status match, you’ll want to submit your request soon — the airline’s current promotion expires on April 15, 2021. Frequent flyers who aren’t currently a Delta, Southwest or United elite can apply for a status challenge, instead. We detail both programs right here.
