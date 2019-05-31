Alaska Airlines Visa Signature Adds Discounts on Inflight Purchases and Lounge Passes
The Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card offers a number of perks that can save Alaska flyers some serious cash. And now, it will offer two more money-saving perks.
Starting June 1, 2019, holders of the personal Alaska Airlines Visa Signature card will get 20% back on Alaska Airlines inflight purchases and 50% off Alaska lounge day passes. The discount on inflight purchases works the same was as with cards like the United Explorer Card and the Barclaycard AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard. It’s in the form of a statement credit and applies to purchases of food, beverages and Wi-Fi and should post to your account within seven days from the transaction posting date. All you need to do is use your Alaska Airlines Visa Signature to pay for the eligible purchases.
All Alaska lounges, aside from those in Seattle (SEA), participate in the Priority Pass program, meaning you already get free access if you have a card like the Platinum Card® from American Express or Chase Sapphire Reserve. Additionally, Frequent Miler reports that active duty US military personnel who are traveling on orders now also get free access. However, the lounges often turn away Priority Pass members due to overcrowding. They typically don’t turn away day pass holders, however, so this could come in handy. Day passes usually cost $50 apiece so you’ll be getting $25 off.
New card benefits are often accompanied by negative changes, but that isn’t the case here. The Alaska Airlines Visa Signature will continue to have a reasonable $75 annual fee and offer new card holders a limited time offer of a $100 statement credit, 40,000 bonus miles, and Alaska’s famous companion fare from $121 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $22) after they spend $2,000 in the first 90 days.
Ongoing card benefits include a respectable 3x miles on Alaska purchases, an annual companion fare, no foreign transaction fees and a free checked bag for the card holder and up to six other travelers on the same reservation. The airline also recently began surprising card holders with free inflight gifts like Starbucks gift cards and fruit and cheese plates.
Alaska miles are extremely valuable because you can book awards on partners like Emirates, Icelandair, Korean Air and Japan Airlines. The current bonus of 40,000 miles can book you a roundtrip ticket on Alaska Airlines from Boston to San Diego or New York to Seattle, for example.
