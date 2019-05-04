Alaska Airlines Is Surprising Credit Card Holders With Free Inflight Gifts
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
From time to time, some credit card issuers surprise card holders with random gifts of appreciation. American Express tends to be the most generous when it comes to this, sending around $250 Tiffany & Co. gift cards, BLADE gift cards and Amazon Echos to premium card holders (i.e., The Platinum Card® from American Express). However, the $500+ per year credit cards aren’t the only ones that offer surprise gifts — the $75-a-year Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card does too.
Each week, Alaska Airlines picks at least one flight in its system to get a “surprise and delight.” On these flights, an announcement is made that all Alaska Airlines Visa Signature and Alaska Airlines Visa Business credit card holders will receive a gift as a thank you for being a card holder. The gifts are usually $5 Starbucks gift cards, but have previously been fruit and cheese plates, Wi-Fi passes, lounge passes and even Alaska’s ugly sweaters around the holidays. There isn’t any rhyme or reason as to how flights are selected.
A spokesperson for Alaska explains, “We make this very fun with lots of great energy, as the card holders take out their card and waive it in the air we come down the aisle with the gift.” Card holders just need to show their cards to receive their gifts — no purchase is necessary.
Besides the chance for a free inflight surprise, the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card is great for its annual companion fare and 3x return on spending directly on Alaska Airlines purchases. It is currently offering a limited time sign-up bonus of a $100 statement credit, 40,000 bonus miles, and Alaska’s Famous Companion Fare from $121 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $22) after you spend $2,000 or more within the first 90 days.
Featured image via Shutterstock.
