Alaska Airlines offers discounts, reimbursement after holiday travel mess
Alaska has been all over the news lately for spreading its holiday cheer, from early boarding for wearing ugly Christmas sweaters to amazing deals on airfare. The airline has raised the bar for holiday travel.
Unfortunately, it seems as if holiday cheer was in short supply at the Seattle airport on December 21, as a cascade of events meant that many passengers flying Alaska Airlines didn’t receive their bags on arrival. In a total good-guy move, Alaska has called itself out on the mishap, explaining that bad weather, increased travel and a large number of employees who called out sick meant that the airline was unable to handle all the luggage.
Alaska is suggesting that if you’re affected, you should file a claim before leaving the airport, promising it’s staffed its desks with as many people as possible in order to combat the lines. Once a claim is opened, customers can go and wait for a call from the airline, which will deliver your bags wherever you specify.
While losing your bags at Christmas seems like the worst thing possible, there is a silver lining: Alaska is offering to reimburse expenses incurred while waiting for your bags to arrive. These include things like clothes and toiletries, though you’ll need to keep your receipts. You can also check your credit cards to see if they have baggage delay protection.
Even better, Alaska has promised those who encounter a delay of 24 hours or more a discount off a future flight. The airline already offers a 20-minute baggage guarantee, so this is in keeping with its policies. No word yet on the discount, but its guarantee gives you $25 for bags more than 20 minutes late, so hopefully they make this a pretty good offer.
