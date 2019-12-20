Today only: Huge buy one, get one Alaska Airlines fare sale
Do you have one of those people on your list you just can’t figure out a holiday gift for? Have you waited until the last moment to try to find the perfect present for mom and dad? Well, you’re in luck, because in celebration of National Ugly Sweater Day, Alaska Airlines is having a massive buy one, get one fare sale.
Today only, Dec. 20, 2019, when you book an eligible Alaska flight, you’ll get another for just the cost of taxes and fees — and tons of routes are included. So you could treat your parents to a trip to Hawaii or take a pal to New York City — with these deals you can’t possibly go wrong.
Alaska is doing some pretty great things for the holidays, including granting early boarding to those wearing ugly sweaters today as well.
To get the discount, head to the Alaska Airlines website and use promotion code LETSBOGO. This promotion is valid for fares bought on Dec. 20, 2019 from 7 a.m. Pacific Time to 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, with travel dates from Jan. 7 to Feb. 12, 2020. Full details, including eligible flights, can be found here.
Eligible routes include:
All California to Hawaii
- San Francisco (SFO) to Maui (OGG)/Honolulu (HNL)/Kona (KOA)
- San Jose (SJC) to Maui/Honolulu/Kona/Kauai (LIH)
- Los Angeles (LAX) to Maui/Honolulu
Select transcontinental flights from West Coast to New York, Boston and D.C.
- Los Angeles to Boston (BOS)/Baltimore(BWI)
- San Francisco to New York-JFK/Boston
- Seattle (SEA) to New York/Boston/Baltimore
- Portland (PDX) to New York/Boston
All intra-California flights
- Los Angeles to San Francisco
- San Francisco to Orange County (SNA)
- San Jose to San Diego (SAN)
- San Diego to Santa Rosa (STS)
Travel is valid Monday to Wednesday to Hawaii, Tuesday to Thursday from Hawaii and between all other cities Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday. The discount is valid for new tickets only on flights operated by Alaska Airlines, and flights operated on behalf of Alaska Airlines by Horizon Air, SkyWest and PenAir. Codeshare flights are not included.
If you choose to take advantage of this offer, make sure to maximize your purchase by using the best credit card for airfare purchases, including The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline, $550 annual fee, see rates and fees), Citi Prestige®Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com, $250 annual fee, see rates and fees) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel).
Or, if you’re a holder of either the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card or the Alaska Airlines Visa® Business credit card, you can also earn 3x on all purchases with Alaska, making these another great option.
Featured photo by Art Wager/Getty Images.
