Alaska Airlines’ California expansion lands in Monterey
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Next up in Alaska Airlines expansion to California is a new route Monterey, which will get nonstop flights to the carrier’s Seattle hub.
Alaska will launch daily service between Seattle (SEA) and Monterey (MRY) on June 18, the airline said Wednesday. The flight will operate daily on an Embraer 175 jets with 76 seats. The carrier has served Monterey from San Diego since 2012.
The new route is the latest in Alaska’s deepening of its network between the Pacific Northwest and California. Beginning this month and continuing through June, the carrier will add 11 new routes in the market. Among those are Boise (BOI)-Los Angeles (LAX); Portland, Oregon (PDX)-San Luis Obispo (SBP); and Redmond/Bend (RDM)-San Francisco (SFO).
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
The growth comes as Alaska trims its network to the Midwest from California, particularly out of its San Diego (SAN) focus city.
“There are so many places within the West where we’re really good,” Alaska chief financial officer Brandon Pedersen said about the new West Coast routes in September. “We’ve got point-of-sale on both sides [of these West Coast markets], strong loyalty – that’s a much higher profit potential use of the airplane.”
In the first half of 2020, Alaska’s capacity will be up more than 7% year-over-year between California and Idaho, Oregon and Washington, according to Cirium schedule data. At the same time, capacity between California and the Midwest will be down nearly 42%.
Alaska will be the first airline to fly nonstop between Seattle and Monterey since at least 2004, according to Cirium schedules.
Related: Why Alaska Airlines is returning to its routes in the West
Featured image by Edward Russell/TPG.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
- Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.