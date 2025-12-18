Alaska Airlines plans to fly its largest-ever summer schedules from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) and Portland International Airport (PDX) next year.

The Seattle-based carrier unveiled seven new routes from the two hubs on Thursday, all of which are set to launch between March and June 2026. The additions include its first-ever nonstop between ANC and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and more connectivity across the Pacific Northwest from PDX.

The expansion comes as Alaska fortifies its home territory in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest against competition.

The carrier is adding flights and moving more domestic connections to PDX as it reshapes its Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) hub into an international gateway. Beginning in April, Alaska will debut its first-ever flight to Europe with daily service from SEA to Rome Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci Airport (FCO). Flights to Keflavik International Airport (KEF) near Reykjavik and London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR) begin in May.

Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning at Alaska, described the summer 2026 additions from ANC and PDX as bolstering “essential airports to our guests and us in our growing global network."

From ANC, Alaska will add the following routes:

Boise Airport (BOI) in Idaho: twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays with a Boeing 737 from June 10 to Aug. 15, 2026

BOS: weekly on Saturdays with a 737 from June 13 to Aug. 15, 2026

Spokane International Airport (GEG) in Washington: twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays with an Embraer E175 from June 10 to Aug. 15, 2026

From PDX, the airline will add:

Bellingham International Airport (BLI) in Washington: daily with an E175 from March 18, 2026

Seattle Paine Field International Airport (PAE) near Everett, Washington: daily with an E175 from June 10, 2026

Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) in Wyoming: twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays with an E175 from June 10 to Sept. 30, 2026

Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) near Pasco, Washington: twice daily with an E175 from June 10, 2026

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Read more: Alaska Airlines' valuable points — and award chart — survive Atmos Rewards: 'Not trying to hoodwink anybody'

All of the new routes link existing destinations on Alaska’s route map.

In October, Alaska announced new flights from PDX to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA), Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL).

The airline is set to fly its largest-ever summer schedules from both ANC and PDX next year, schedule data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows. For the peak June-to-August months, Alaska will have an average of at least 66 daily departures from ANC and at least 145 from PDX.

SEA, Alaska’s largest hub, will see an average of 373 daily departures during the same period in 2026.

Not all of Alaska’s new routes are new. The airline last flew ANC-GEG in 2016, PDX-PSC and PDX-BLI in 2018, and PDX-PAE in 2022, Cirium schedules show.

Alaska will be the sole carrier on the seven new ANC and PDX routes.

Related reading: