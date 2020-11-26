Airlines cracking down: How one passenger was banned for two years
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airlines have banned hundreds of passengers for not wearing masks, but another customer was banned for an entirely new level of bad behavior.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Spirt Airlines banned a San Diego man for at least two years for basically cheating the carrier out of bag fees — then teaching his social media followers how to do it too. Spirit called it “egregious conduct.”
The low-cost carrier is famous for charging additional fees on its super-low base fares, including checked and carry-on luggage. Not everyone is a fan.
Related: Everything you need to know about flying Spirit
According to published reports, he was banned by Spirit back in October for “showing users how to manipulate a Spirit Airlines boarding pass and fraudulently indicate they paid for a carry-on bag to the financial detriment of Spirit Airlines.”
The man posted a video to TikTok showing how how to do it apparently right before a flight, although he also claimed he didn’t need to do it – just that you could. Spirit accused the man of telling his followers which apps to use to successfully manipulate their boarding passes. The Points Guy is not naming the man or explaining exactly how he did it to prevent copycats.
Later the man posted a video to his TikTok account showing the letter from Spirit Airlines banning him for two years. Spirit says he can write to them then and ask to be un-banned. The airline even threatened to report him to law enforcement if he tried to violate the ban.
Related: Why one TPG staffer is so excited about Spirit’s new loyalty program
In fact, it’s part of a wave of crackdowns by the airlines on bad behavior. COVID-19 has forced the airlines to better policy bad passenger behavior especially for refusal to wear masks.
Related: How many passengers have been banned for not wearing masks?
Delta has been the most aggressive about banning customers from what we can tell. In fact, the Washington Post reports Delta has banned 460 customers for not wearing masks.
The Atlanta-based carrier is blocking seats through March, cleaning planes at each turn and modifying inflight service protocols.
Related: Delta blocking seats through the holidays
Delta Air Lines requires passengers to wear masks or appropriate face coverings from check-in, to SkyClubs to baggage claim, and of course on the flight itself.
Related: Here’s what might land you on a government or airline no-fly list
The Washington Post also reporting United Airlines told them they’d banned over 300 people and Alaska Airlines has banned 146 so far.
TPG has your complete guide to airplane etiquette during the pandemic. Wear your mask and be considerate.
To summarize? This holiday season, don’t be a jerk.
Featured photo by John Nacion/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.