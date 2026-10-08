Air France is growing its U.S. map, including with a tribute to the late singer Dolly Parton.

The SkyTeam Alliance carrier will land at San Diego International Airport (SAN) on May 3, 2027. It will come to Nashville International Airport (BNA) on May 14, Air France said Thursday. Flights from Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) to both SAN and BNA will operate thrice-weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Both routes will be flown with an Airbus A350-900 outfitted with business, premium economy, extra-legroom economy and economy seats.

The new CDG-BNA route will use the flight number AF46 in a nod to the year, 1946, when Parton was born.

Business class on an Air France A350. (Photo by Nick Ellis/The Points Guy)

Au revoir, Denver

It is not all growth for Air France. The airline will not return to Denver International Airport (DEN) in 2027, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed. Seasonal flights to DEN that began in 2021 end on Oct. 10.

The Air France spokesperson said DEN capacity will be reallocated to other routes, "resulting in no overall reduction in capacity across the region."

United Airlines, with a large hub at DEN, will begin new daily DEN-CDG flights with a Boeing 787-9 on May 27, 2027.

Joint transatlantic growth

Air France is a close partner of Delta Air Lines. The carriers, as well as KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Virgin Atlantic Airways, have a joint venture covering flights between the U.S. an Europe and allow them to coordinate everything from schedules to fares and other commercial matters.

Delta plans to add at least three new routes to Europe in 2027. New service from Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) to CDG begins March 27; Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Venice Marco Polo Airport (VCE) in Italy on May 7; and Detroit Wayne County Metropolitan Airport (DTW) to Athens International Airport (ATH) in Greece on June 8.

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KLM and Virgin Atlantic have not announced any new U.S. routes for next year.

Delta will fly an A330 on its new AUS-CDG route. ANDREW KUNESH/THE POINTS GUY

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