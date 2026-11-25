Norse Atlantic Airways appears to be no more.

The Norway-based long-haul budget airline cancelled all flights late on Wednesday, its website and the flight tracking website FlightRadar24 show.

Pakistan International Airlines, which contracts Norse to operate select flights, said Wednesday evening on X that Norse had suspended operations "without prior notice."

A Norse spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment. However, in a statement Wednesday morning, the airline warned that its financial situation was "critical" and said its continued operation was "dependent on securing financing to meet its short-term liquidity needs."

Onboard Norse Atlantic. BEN SMITHSON/THE POINTS GUY

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Norse flew just one U.S. route at the time of its shut down: Orlando International Airport (MCO) to London's Gatwick Airport (LGW), schedules from aviation analytics firm Cirium show.

During the prime summer months, Norse also seasonally flew from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Athens International Airport (ATH) in Greece, LGW and Rome's Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci International Airport (FCO).

At its peak in 2024, Norse served five U.S. destinations, including Las Vegas's Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Miami International Airport (MIA), from gateways in Europe.

The apparent collapse of Norse comes at a challenging time for airlines. Jet fuel is at historic highs, spiking after Iran war and other conflicts. Geopolitical tensions have closed significant swaths of airspace, including Russia and significant portions of the Middle East. And, high interest rates have pushed the cost of capital for any business to the highest levels in years.

Luis Gallego, the CEO of International Airlines Group that owns British Airways and Iberia, told the Financial Times in October that smaller airlines would struggle this winter due to the those financial headwinds.

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Norse was one of the last airlines trying to make long-haul, low-cost work between the U.S. and Europe. Play Airlines, which attempted the same strategy via a connecting hub at Iceland's Keflavik International Airport (KEF), shut down in September 2025. And both Norse and Play were formed following the retrenchment and collapse of previous attempts; Norse from Norwegian Air's withdrawal from the market in 2021 and Play from the ashes of WOW Air that shut down in 2019.

Only independent French Bee and the budget arms of the larger European airline groups, including Discover, Level and Edelweiss Air, continue to offer lower-cost transatlantic flights.

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