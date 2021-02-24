Air France’s new safety video will make you want to travel to France
If you can’t travel to France right now, the nation’s flag carrier is fulfilling the sense of wanderlust with its latest safety video.
Air France unveiled its new safety video on Wednesday, and it takes viewers on a trip across the country’s many famous backgrounds and attractions. Of course, all while telling passengers how to have a safe flight.
You can watch the entire safety video below:
The video, which was produced by French director and scriptwriter Romain Quirot, takes viewers from the steps of the Opéra Garnier to the gardens of the Palace of Versailles, to the French Riviera and beyond. With some added understated humor, the viewer will also see a smirking Mona Lisa in Paris’ Louvre Museum.
Interestingly, the video pays no note to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Passengers and crew in the video are not seen in masks, perhaps Air France noting a return to normalcy at some point in the next few months.
“With this new video, we are showcasing the best France has to offer in an emotionally engaging way,” Air France SVP of Customer Experience Catherine Villar said in a statement. “All our teams here at Air France are ready to welcome our customers and highlight this French lifestyle, which is so dear to us, as soon as they board our flights. We can’t wait to reopen the skies, flight after flight, with safety as our absolute and constant priority.”
The video will debut on all Air France long-haul flights as of March 1, 2021. Air France last released a safety video in 2015.
Safety videos have become one of the defining characteristics of airlines in recent years. Ultimately, their purpose is to tell passengers of the safety features on their flight. However, airlines around the world have taken to customizing that message to their home country.
Ultimately, Air France’s latest video is a glowing example of the level of normalcy we hope to return to soon. And, if nothing else, it could serve to give you some ideas of which French destination you should add to your bucket list.
Featured photo courtesy of Air France.
