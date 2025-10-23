Air France to launch new route from Las Vegas to Paris in 2026

Starting in 2026, the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas will be just a flight away from the real thing.

On Wednesday, Air France announced nonstop service between Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) and Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG).

The new flights will begin April 15, 2026, connecting Vegas to its fifth European city — and one of Europe's biggest tourist destinations.

As for Air France, LAS will be the Paris-based carrier's 19th city stateside.

It's also the latest in what's been a bit of a U.S. growth spurt for the airline over the past two years. In 2025, the Paris-based carrier grew its U.S. flights by more than 10% versus 2023, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

That included new Orlando-to-Paris flights that began earlier this year.

Air France's new Las Vegas route

Air France will operate its new route between Las Vegas and Paris three times per week, with flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Here's how the itinerary shakes out:

LAS-CDG: departs at 5:50 p.m. PDT and arrives at 1:05 p.m. local time the next day

LAS-CDG: departs at 1:40 p.m. local time and arrives at 3:35 p.m. PDT

This route will be a seasonal one, so you'll see flights run during the peak spring, summer and early fall months — from April through October.

Air France's LAS-CDG aircraft plans

Air France will fly its Las Vegas route with one of its Airbus A350-900s.

The aircraft sports 48 seats in its business-class cabin, along with 32 premium economy recliners and 212 seats in the main cabin.

Booking Air France with points and miles

Travelers hoping to fly with Air France to Paris — or beyond — have plenty of options when it comes to using points.

The airline's Flying Blue loyalty program (shared with KLM) is a transfer partner of nearly every major transferable points program.

