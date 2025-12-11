Air France will open a new flagship lounge at London's Heathrow Airport (LHR) — and elite members of rival British Airways could be inspired to jump ship.

The carrier has confirmed that it will open and operate a premium space in Terminal 4 at LHR in spring 2026, providing dedicated areas for premium-cabin passengers and elite members at the U.K.’s largest airport.

Related: Air France extends its La Premiere network to Atlanta, Boston and Houston

What to expect from Air France’s new Heathrow lounge

The new lounge, located airside in Terminal 4 — which is home to Air France, KLM and many SkyTeam partner airlines (notably excluding Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic, which operate from Terminal 3) — will span approximately 8,000 square feet and accommodate seating for around 150 guests. It’s being designed in-house by Air France with agency SGK Brandimage, continuing the aesthetic seen in the carrier’s latest lounges in Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD). It will include:

French fine dining in dedicated restaurant-style areas

A full-service bar with a curated list of French wines and Champagne

Spa and relaxation zones, plus quiet corners for working between flights

Access for La Premiere first-class passengers, business-class (excluding Business Light) passengers flying SkyTeam airlines, and SkyTeam Elite Plus members of Flying Blue and partner programs like Delta SkyMiles (Gold Medallion and above) and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club flying on SkyTeam airlines departing from Terminal 4

This lounge is likely to be one of the best lounge options in Terminal 4.

Related: Video from the first flight in the new Air France La Premiere first class

Heathrow is a key station for Air France’s short-haul network, with up to seven daily flights this winter between LHR and CDG. From March 29, 2026, Air France will also add two daily flights between CDG and London Gatwick Airport (LGW), giving U.K.-based travelers more options to connect to the airline’s global network.

New Heathrow lounge renderings. AIR FRANCE

Part of a wider Air France lounge project

The LHR announcement is the latest installment in a broader lounge improvement initiative from Air France, which has been investing heavily in its premium cabins and ground experiences as it targets affluent leisure and business travelers.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

In 2025 alone, the airline:

Redesigned and expanded its flagship lounge in Terminal 2E at CDG, spreading the space over three levels and increasing capacity to 638 seats

Reopened a fully refreshed lounge in BOS on Aug. 20, with over 5,000 square feet of space and 126 seats

Inaugurated a brand-new lounge in ORD on Oct. 17, located in Terminal 5 and offering around 5,000 square feet of space and 105 seats

Related: Chic new Air France lounge opens at LAX with a spa and exclusive first-class area

A new temptation for frustrated British Airways elite members?

The largest airline at LHR, British Airways, has recently moved to a revenue-based system for earning tier points, with steep new thresholds for Bronze, Silver and Gold status.

Under the new structure, travelers who previously relied on clever tier point runs or discounted long-haul business-class fares on BA or partner airlines now find it significantly harder (and more expensive) to renew status. That’s prompting some frequent flyers to consider crediting flights to other programs within Oneworld or beyond.

Understandably, rival European airlines have seized on this opportunity, offering British Airways Club elite members status matches to try and lure them and their travel spending. A major drawback for London-based members considering joining Flying Blue is the meager lounge access available when choosing to fly with Air France or KLM from Terminal 4, save for the underwhelming Plaza Premium contract lounge currently used by the airline.

This is especially stark compared to the numerous airport lounge options available when flying British Airways or its Oneworld alliance partners from Terminal 3, 4 or 5.

However, this news of a new lounge in Terminal 4, from an airline known for opening impressive airport lounges, may be enough for unhappy BA elite members to switch their loyalty to Flying Blue or another SkyTeam loyalty program.

Bottom line

This is an exciting development for passengers departing from Terminal 4 at LHR come spring. While there is no shortage of lounges across the sprawling airport complex, there has been a distinct lack of premium options for Air France, KLM and other select SkyTeam airlines' premium passengers and elite members.

Delta will continue to fly from Terminal 3 (where business-class passengers can continue to enjoy the outstanding Virgin Clubhouse), but this provides a significant incentive to book SkyTeam flights from Terminal 4.

Related reading: