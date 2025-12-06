Air France will expand its ultra-luxurious La Premiere cabin to three new U.S. cities next year: Atlanta, Boston and Houston.

The exclusive first-class cabin will be available to book on select Boeing 777-300ER aircraft starting in March 2026, Air France shared with TPG. With the rollout, La Premiere will be available on a total of eight U.S. routes.

This is when travelers can expect to see the first class cabin on the new routes (all times local):

Between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG): Starting March 29, 2026, there will be one daily flight departing ATL at 4:30 p.m. (AF031) and one daily flight departing CDG at 10:30 a.m.(AF030).

Between Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and CDG: Starting July 6, 2026, there will be one daily flight departing IAH at 3:55 p.m. (AF099) and one daily flight departing CDG at 10:10 a.m. (AF098).

Between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and CDG: Starting July 20, 2026, there will be one daily flight departing BOS at 5:10 p.m. (AF333) and one daily flight departing CDG at 1:10 p.m. (AF334).

Air France first debuted its La Premiere cabin earlier this year with select flights between Paris and New York. Now, the cabin is also offered on routes between the City of Lights and Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

NICKY KELVIN/THE POINTS GUY

By July 2026, the carrier said it plans to operate the suites on all its flights to both New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). And by the end of 2026, Air France said the entire La Premiere network will have the new cabins.

In addition to the new U.S. routes, Air France said it would add La Premiere to one daily flight out of Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) starting Dec. 15.

On board, travelers are treated to the ultimate luxury thanks to four private suites, each with nearly 38 square feet of personal space. Each suite includes an armchair and a separate chaise lounge that transforms into a bed more than six feet long, complete with a memory foam mattress.

Each suite also features two 32-inch 4K entertainment screens, Denon noise-reducing headphones, wireless charging stations, free Wi-Fi, Simon Porte Jacquemus cotton pajamas and Sisley amenity kits. Passengers can feast on menus created by renowned chefs featuring high-end ingredients like Sturia caviar and Champagne.

The expansion of the opulent cabin comes amid an industry trend where travelers are seeing a widening gap between budget experiences and super premium ones. The movement is spurred by ultra-luxury cabins like La Premiere as well as Delta One's private lobby and lounge at JFK, a new "Elevated" cabin that United Airlines plans to roll out on its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and more.

Beyond its La Premiere first class cabin, Air France operates a lie-flat, business-class seat on long-haul flights, a premium economy seat with an adjustable leg rest and an economy cabin with options to book extra legroom.

